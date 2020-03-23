Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Aggravated assault - Jyquan Joseph Radcliff, 18, 2421 43rd Ave., Meridian.
• Aggravated assault - Johnny Lee Thomas, 25, 2704 Valley Rd., Meridian.
• Violation of order or agreement - John Edward Tubby, 27, 610 MLK Drive, Meridian.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• Hindering prosecution/first degree - Germerio A. Holloway, 18, 42 CR 1610, Louin.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Shane Ethan Kreger, 39, 8425 East Parkway South, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Sidney Luvene, 51, 2912 Lauderdale Rd., Lauderdale.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Ricky M. McDevitt, 59, 5361 Fisher Road, Meridian.
• Receiving stolen property - Deandjre Jerroddsean Shannon, 20, 2449, Laurel, Laurel.
• Shooting into a vehicle - Samrien Teachey, 14, 2521 34th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Theft
• Mosley Lake Road, Meridian.
Stolen vehicle
• Baylor Road, Meridian.
Burglary
• Twitley Branch Road, Collinsville.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Monday:
March 19
• Lock-in, Hwy. 39 North.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, Pioneer Road.
• Police matter, 23rd St.
• Woods fire, Interstate 20.
• Sprinkler malfunction, West Malone Ranch Road.
March 20
• Vehicle accident, North Frontage Road.
• Unauthorized burning, Paulding St.
• Lock-in, 34th Ave.
• False alarm, 24th Ave.
• False alarm, State Blvd.
• Arcing/shorted electrical equipment, 63rd Place.
March 21
• Vehicle accident, North Hills St.
• Unauthorized 25th Ave.
• False alarm, 11th St.
• Public service, 5th St.
• False alarm, 33rd St.
March 22
• Smoke/odor removal, Willow Ridge Drive.
• False call, 13th St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday:
March 20
• Injuries wreck, Hwy. 496 (Southeast).
March 21
• Accident with injuries, Sunshine Road (Bailey).
March 22
• Accident with injuries, Interstate 20 (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
