Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:

• Aggravated assault - Jyquan Joseph Radcliff, 18, 2421 43rd Ave., Meridian.

• Aggravated assault - Johnny Lee Thomas, 25, 2704 Valley Rd., Meridian.

• Violation of order or agreement - John Edward Tubby, 27, 610 MLK Drive, Meridian.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.

• Hindering prosecution/first degree - Germerio A. Holloway, 18, 42 CR 1610, Louin.

• Domestic violence/simple assault - Shane Ethan Kreger, 39, 8425 East Parkway South, Meridian.

• Domestic violence - Sidney Luvene, 51, 2912 Lauderdale Rd., Lauderdale.

• Domestic violence/simple assault - Ricky M. McDevitt, 59, 5361 Fisher Road, Meridian.

• Receiving stolen property - Deandjre Jerroddsean Shannon, 20, 2449, Laurel, Laurel.

• Shooting into a vehicle - Samrien Teachey, 14, 2521 34th Ave., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:

Theft

• Mosley Lake Road, Meridian.

Stolen vehicle

• Baylor Road, Meridian.

Burglary

• Twitley Branch Road, Collinsville.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Monday:

March 19

• Lock-in, Hwy. 39 North.

• Dispatched and canceled en route, Pioneer Road.

• Police matter, 23rd St.

• Woods fire, Interstate 20.

• Sprinkler malfunction, West Malone Ranch Road.

March 20

• Vehicle accident, North Frontage Road.

• Unauthorized burning, Paulding St.

• Lock-in, 34th Ave.

• False alarm, 24th Ave.

• False alarm, State Blvd.

• Arcing/shorted electrical equipment, 63rd Place.

March 21

• Vehicle accident, North Hills St.

• Unauthorized 25th Ave.

• False alarm, 11th St.

• Public service, 5th St.

• False alarm, 33rd St.

March 22

• Smoke/odor removal, Willow Ridge Drive.

• False call, 13th St.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday:

March 20

• Injuries wreck, Hwy. 496 (Southeast).

March 21

• Accident with injuries, Sunshine Road (Bailey).

March 22

• Accident with injuries, Interstate 20 (Toomsuba).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

 

