Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 11: and 6 a.m. Thursday, March 12:
• Trespassing-John Price, born 1979, 3009 Willow Drive, Meridian. Price is also charged with disturbance of business.
• Willful trespassing-Michael Griggs, born 1988, 2305 D St., Meridian. Griggs is also charged with disturbance of business and public drunk.
• Domestic violence-Robert Warren, born 1984, 2607 41st Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing-Donald Skinner, born 1978, homeless.
• Domestic violence-Demorian Woodard,born 1979,107 1st Place Apt.133, Meridian. Woodard is also charged with stalking.
• Public drunk-Deghanda L. Holt, born 1977, 1925 9th Ave.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents for Wednesday, March 11 to Thursday, March 12:
Commercial burglary
• 700 block of Front Street Extension, 3:38 a.m.
Shootings
• Meridian police responded to 3 shots fired calls, but when officers arrived on the scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, March 12 and 8:43 a.m.Thursday, March 12:
• Probation/violation-Jamariuos D’Angelo Burton, 30, 2305 D St., Meridian.
• Seat belt sheriff’s office-Cody Earl Jimerson, 35,4515 State Blvd., Meridian. Jimerson is also charged with possession of marijuana/first offense, driving under the influence of other substances and no liability insurance.
• Probation/violation-Tomeka D.McDonald,235 Broadmoore Drive, Jackson.
• Improper equipment-Shania Louellen Morgan, 33, 5711 5th Street, Meridian. Morgan is also charged with no license tag, no liability insurance and no driver’s license.
• Failure to register as a sex offender/non-complaint- William Charles Mosley,61, 2408 State Blvd., Merdian.
• Probation/violation-Jeffery Miller Walker,49, 1415 College Drive, Meridian.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents Tuesday, March 10 to Wednesday, March 11:
Meet complainant
• Zero Road, Meridian.
Intoxicated driver
• 19th Street at 14th Ave., Meridian.
Chase in progress
• Old 8th Street at North Lakeland Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from to Wednesday, March 11 to Thursday, March 12:
• No incident found- Carousel Drive.
The Lauderdale County Fire service reported the following calls from Wednesday, March 11 to Thursday, March 12:
• Vehicle fire-45 North Lauderdale Road (Lauderdale)
• Accident with injuries- Beats Road(Toomsuba)
• Assist-Reese Road(Long Creek)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 51 emergency runs Thursday at 3:18 p.m.
