Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Robbery/armed - Robert Andrew Walker, 39, homeless.
• Shoot into dwelling - James E. Dukes, born in 1980, 2603 24th Ave., Meridian. Dukes is also charged with felon carrying concealed weapon.
• Domestic violence - Jeremy Lewis, born in 1990, 2617 St. Charles St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Deghanda Holt, born in 1977, 1925 9th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Derrick Peterson, born in 1989, 312 44th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Lamaurice H. Jenkins, born in 1980, 208 3rd Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Friday.
Robbery
• 3400 block of Valley St., 1:21 p.m.
Shootings
• 2300 block of 19th Ave., 6:45 p.m.
• 500 block of 41st Ave., 9:42 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls but when officers arrived. On scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Failure to appear - Dylan Austin Criddle, 20, 194 A Will Garrett Road, Toomsuba.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Vandalism
• King Road, Meridian.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.