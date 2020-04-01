Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Aggravated assault - Ramone Daniels, born in 1999, 1502 5th St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Michael Turner, born in 1962, 3509 33rd St., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Justin Kimbrough, born in 1994, 4608 25th Ct., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - David Shelton, born in 1948, 4640 Poplar Springs Drive, Apt. H-25, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Elizabeth Andrew, born in 1960, 1551 Northview Drive, Greenville.
• Shoplifting - Cynthia M. Harris, born in 1988, 1187 Sandflat Road, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Johnny L. Rush, born in 1974, 501 48th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Christopher Chriswell, born in 1977, 704 King St., Apt. H Linden, Ala. Chriswell is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• DUI/refusal - Jonathan. C. Sanders, born in 1980, 2721 28th St., Meridian.
• Resisting arrest - Curtis D. Scott, born in 1976, 1308 43rd Ave., Meridian. Scott is also charged with disorderly conduct, willful trespassing/two counts, simple assault/menace, shoplifting.
• Shoplifting - Angela Gambell, born in 1974, 8364 King Rd., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Curtis T. Houston, born in 1978, 5005 Druid Lane, Meridian. Houston is also charged with disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Stolen vehicles
• 1700 block of 2nd St. South, 4:27 p.m.
• 6800 block of Hwy. 80 West, 5:10 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 4100 block of 9th St., 8:48 p.m.
Shootings
• 4600 block of Newell Road, 11:31 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls but when officers arrived. On scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Failed to appear - Dylan Austin Criddle, 20, 194 Will Garrett Road, Toomsuba.
• Sale of methamphetamine - Douglas Eugene Boles, 40, 8998 Collinsville Road, Collinsville.
• Simple assault -Tracy Ann Davis, 42, 7623 Old 8th St. Road, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - James Earl Dukes, 31, 2603 24th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Joseph Franklin Garrett, 49, 3171 Fox Lane, Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance/two counts - Levi Gibbs Jr., Lauderdale.
• Bad check/felony - Felicia Ann Gray, 50, 6670 Rosel, Marion.
• Probation violation/parole - Jon Brandon Parker, 24, 3864 Old Hwy. 19, Meridian.
• Aggravated assault - Lora Stone, 51, 2804 Highland Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Javier Canchola Villanueva, 42, 1780 Hwy. 19 South, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Saturday through Wednesday.
March 28
Stop suspicious
• 46th St., Meridian.
Burglary
• Mountainview Place, Meridian.
• Skyland Drive, Meridian.
Vandalism
• Old Hwy. 45 North, Meridian.
Disturbance
• KOA Campground Road, Meridian.
March 29
Disturbance
• KOA Campground Road, Meridian.
Missing person
• Fred Haguewood Road, Meridian.
March 30
Theft
• Fred Haguewood Road, Meridian.
• US 11, Toomsuba.
Burglary
• Point Wanita Lake Road, Chunky.
March 31
Theft
•Hwy. 19 South, Meridian.
Vandalism
• Walker Bottom Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday.
The Lauderdale County Fire Department reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Vehicle fire, Interstate 59 (Meehan).
• Brushfire, Hwy. 19 South (Southeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
