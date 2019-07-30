Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday:
• Malicious mischief - John P. Hennegan, born in 1982, 6541 South Anderson Road, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Yvonne Robinson, born in 1951, 3402 11th Court, Meridian.
• Shoplifting/two counts - Jarrod Boykin, born in 1982, 9864 Pleasant Hill Road, Gilbertown, Ala. Boykin is also charged with trespassing/two counts.
• Shoplifting - Jessica Culpepper, born in 1982, 1819 Dogwood Drive, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense/other - Edward E. Billups, born in 1964, 1212 44th Ave., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Ashley E. Scott, born in 1987, 401 41st Ave., Meridian. Scott is also charged with shoplifting.
• Shoplifting - Tiasia L. Davis, born in 2000, 420 43rd Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jonathan G. Davie, born in 1992, 4523 2nd Ave. E, Northport, Ala.
• Trespassing - Bobby Carlisle, born in 1951, 2237 17th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday to Tuesday:
Stolen vehicles
• 2400 block of 52nd St. at 5:53 a.m.
• 4900 block of Arundel Road at 11:47 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 1600 block of 24th Ave. at 12:16 p.m.
• 3600 block of 52nd St. at 12:25 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 1600 block of 25th Ave. at 2:28 p.m.
Shootings
• 3500 block of 20th St. at 2:10 p.m.
• 2800 block of 41st Ave. at 1:11 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 13 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Monday and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday.
• Contempt of court - Fostre Rahim Iman Coleman, 26, 3726 34th Ave., Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - John Paul Hennegan, 36, 6541 S Anderson Road, Meridian. Hennegan is also charged with failure to dim headlights, improper license tag/altered.
• Suspended driver’s license - Justin Roy House, 36, 2102 1st Ave., Meridian. House is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Arthur Sean Moore, 45, 9083 Twitley Branch Road, Collinsville.
• Suspended driver’s license - John Thomas Mullen, 28, 5362 CR 2, Gallion, Ala.
• Probation violation/parole - Michael Derrick Smith, 39, 2525 Bogue Chitto Road, Smithdale.
• No driver’s license - Bon Ryan Sonak, 27, 10563 Hwy. 494, Meridian. Sonak is also charged with no liability insurance, switched tag/license plate, seat belt violation, improper equipment.
• DUI/first offense - Wildon “Sonny” Charle Thornton - 64, 5343 16th Ave., Meridian. Thornton is also charged with no liability insurance, displaying blue/red lights.
• Probation violation/parole - Jessica L. Tingle, 33, 202 59th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday:
Burglary
• Hwy. 11/80, Meridian.
Vandalism
• Valley Road, Meridian.
Man with a gun
• Newton Co-Martin Road, Meridian.
Accident with injuries
• Twitley Branch Road, Meridian.
Theft
• Joles Road, Meridian.
• Rabbit Road, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 80W, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• Vehicle fire, 29th St.
• Vehicle/pedestrian accident, Old Marion Road.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• Motor vehicle accident, Twitley Branch (Collinsville).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
