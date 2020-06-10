Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Aggravated assault - Corey D. Kennedy, born in 1987, 1524 21st St., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Latoya A. Tubbs, born in 1979, 715 52nd Ave., Meridian. Tubbs is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Telephone harassment - Chaney McShan, born in 1978, 1601 25th Ave., Meridian.
• Disturbing the peace - Amber Harris, born in 1989, 2015 Mosby Road, Apt. M6, Meridian.
• Interfering with a police officer - Jamiya Harris, born in 2000, 2015 Mosby Road, Apt. M6, Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Whitney Lemon, born in 1989, Old Marion Road, Apt. L81, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Audrey N. Williamson, born in 2002, 2219 42nd St., Meridian. Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Petit larceny - Reginald Walton, born in 1980, 2905 South Frontage Road, Meridian.
• DUI - Tracy L. Neal, born in 1980, 1107 70th Place, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Quincy L. Moore, born in 1990, 1105 62nd Court, Meridian.
• DUI - Vonell Davis born in 1957, 1616 11th Ave., Meridian. Davis is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI/other - Malcolm X Johnson, born in 1996, 3007 17th St. Apt. 17, Meridian. Johnson is also charged with disturbing a business, willful trespassing.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Stolen vehicles
• 4400 block of North Hills St., 8:05 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 2400 block of South Frontage Road, 3:20 p.m.
• 4600 block of Broadmoor Drive, 10:09 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 3100 block of Highland Ave., 4:29 p.m.
Shootings
• 4900 block of 5th St., 11:48 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 16 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Trafficking in a controlled substance - Dwayne Banford, 57, 1816 26th Ave., Meridian. Banford is also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Sale of controlled substance/two counts - Quinton Michael Beitzel, 18, 3171 Fox Lane, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Tykerrius Lakelvin Chapman, 20, 1502 North Archusa Ave., Quitman. Chapman is also charged with improper equipment, no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Walton Lee Charleston, 35, 1013 3rd Ave., Demopolis, Ala. Charleston is also charged with disregard of traffic device, expired tag.
• Failure to appear/two counts - Tony Cooper, 41, 4690 Zero Road, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Jon Brandon Parker, 24, 4998 Earl Haney Road, Meridian. Parker is also charged with possession of marijuana.
• Simple assault/attempt to create fear - Jeremy Burt Price, 31, 6295 Carl Price Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Stop suspicious
• 4th St.-18th Ave., Meridian.
• South Frontage Road-Grand Ave.
• Hwy. 19N-Valley St., Meridian.
Suspicious vehicle
• Hwy. 39-31st St., Meridian.
• Earl Haney Road-Old 19 SE, Meridian.
Theft
• Cottonwood Drive East, Meridian.
Burglary
• BW Johnson Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39 by-pass.
• Medical assist, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
• No incident found, Hwy. 45 by-pass.
• Vehicle accident, B St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Grass fire, Hwy. 45N (Lauderdale).
• Alarm, Timber Cove West (Suqualena).
• Lawn mower, Hwy. 496 (Southeast).
• Alarm, Skyland Drive (Clarkdale, Long Creek, South).
• Assist, Confederate Drive (Marion).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 30 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
