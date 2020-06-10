Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Aggravated assault - Corey D. Kennedy, born in 1987, 1524 21st St., Meridian.

• Simple assault - Latoya A. Tubbs, born in 1979, 715 52nd Ave., Meridian. Tubbs is also charged with willful trespassing.

• Telephone harassment - Chaney McShan, born in 1978, 1601 25th Ave., Meridian.

• Disturbing the peace - Amber Harris, born in 1989, 2015 Mosby Road, Apt. M6, Meridian.

• Interfering with a police officer - Jamiya Harris, born in 2000, 2015 Mosby Road, Apt. M6, Meridian.

• Petit larceny - Whitney Lemon, born in 1989, Old Marion Road, Apt. L81, Meridian.

• DUI/other - Audrey N. Williamson, born in 2002, 2219 42nd St., Meridian. Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

• Petit larceny - Reginald Walton, born in 1980, 2905 South Frontage Road, Meridian.

• DUI - Tracy L. Neal, born in 1980, 1107 70th Place, Meridian.

• Shoplifting - Quincy L. Moore, born in 1990, 1105 62nd Court, Meridian.

• DUI - Vonell Davis born in 1957, 1616 11th Ave., Meridian. Davis is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.

• DUI/other - Malcolm X Johnson, born in 1996, 3007 17th St. Apt. 17, Meridian. Johnson is also charged with disturbing a business, willful trespassing.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Stolen vehicles

• 4400 block of North Hills St., 8:05 a.m.

Auto burglary

• 2400 block of South Frontage Road, 3:20 p.m.

• 4600 block of Broadmoor Drive, 10:09 a.m.

Residential burglary

• 3100 block of Highland Ave., 4:29 p.m.

Shootings

• 4900 block of 5th St., 11:48 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 16 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Trafficking in a controlled substance - Dwayne Banford, 57, 1816 26th Ave., Meridian. Banford is also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

• Sale of controlled substance/two counts - Quinton Michael Beitzel, 18, 3171 Fox Lane, Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Tykerrius Lakelvin Chapman, 20, 1502 North Archusa Ave., Quitman. Chapman is also charged with improper equipment, no driver’s license, no liability insurance.

• DUI/first offense - Walton Lee Charleston, 35, 1013 3rd Ave., Demopolis, Ala. Charleston is also charged with disregard of traffic device, expired tag.

• Failure to appear/two counts - Tony Cooper, 41, 4690 Zero Road, Meridian.

• Public drunk - Jon Brandon Parker, 24, 4998 Earl Haney Road, Meridian. Parker is also charged with possession of marijuana.

• Simple assault/attempt to create fear - Jeremy Burt Price, 31, 6295 Carl Price Road, Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Stop suspicious

• 4th St.-18th Ave., Meridian.

• South Frontage Road-Grand Ave.

• Hwy. 19N-Valley St., Meridian.

Suspicious vehicle

• Hwy. 39-31st St., Meridian.

• Earl Haney Road-Old 19 SE, Meridian.

Theft

• Cottonwood Drive East, Meridian.

Burglary

• BW Johnson Road, Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.

• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39 by-pass.

• Medical assist, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

• No incident found, Hwy. 45 by-pass.

• Vehicle accident, B St.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.

• Grass fire, Hwy. 45N (Lauderdale).

• Alarm, Timber Cove West (Suqualena).

• Lawn mower, Hwy. 496 (Southeast).

• Alarm, Skyland Drive (Clarkdale, Long Creek, South).

• Assist, Confederate Drive (Marion).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 30 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.

 

