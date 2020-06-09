Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Monday and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday:
• DUI/first offense - Adam Wesley Bennett, 46, 326 Asbury Church Road, Albertville, Ala. Bennett is also charged with no license tag, no liability insurance, seat belt violation, suspended driver’s license.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Monday to Tuesday:
Vandalism
• Hwy. 496 East, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• I-20 EB MM165, Meridian.
Theft/petit larceny
• Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian.
Suspicious vehicle
• Hwy. 39-31st St., Meridian.
Fire Runs
Meridian Fire departments reported the following runs from Monday through Tuesday:
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39 by-pass.
• Severe weather, 24th St.
• Vehicle accident, 34th Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls for Monday through Tuesday:
• Assist, Lizelia Road (Northeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 54 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.