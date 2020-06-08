Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday:

• Possession of marijuana - Otis Watkins, born in 1990, 5753 Hwy. 45S, Porterville. Watkins is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.

• Simple assault - Rodrick Walker, born in 1992, 3904 34th St., Meridian.

• DUI - Tevin Compton, born in 1992, 1681 Tuskahoma Road, Butler, Ala.

• Shoplifting - Brayden A. Rushing, born in 1999, 313 Ponderosa Drive, Stonewall.

• Shoplifting - William K. Oglesby, born in 1989, 1026 CR 149, Quitman. Oglesby is also charged with possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance.

• Petit larceny - Nova Perry, born in 1982, 109 38th Court, Meridian.

• Shoplifting - Dawanna Budd, born in 1968, 10856 GIlbert Joyner Road, Meridian. Budd is also charged with willful trespassing.

• Domestic violence - Lavicki S. Boyd, born in 1994, 1711 29th Ave., Meridian.

• Domestic violence - Patrick Earl, born in 1980, 1711 29th Ave., Meridian.

• Shoplifting - Brian L. Robinson, born in 1991, 505 52nd Ave., Meridian.

• Willful trespassing - Angie Ruffin, born in 1983, 625 52nd Ave., Meridian.

• Joyriding - Jimmy Williams, born in 1991, 2457 40th Ave., Meridian.

• DUI - Dana Lancaster, born in 1973, 9668 Warren Lake Road, Meridian.

• DUI/other - Shamonica Warren, born in 1992, 344 Cyril Road, Lisman, Ala.

• Domestic violence - Jermaine Cole, born in 1981, 1906 26th Ave., Meridian.

• DUI/other - Lester Milstead, born in 1967, 2704 Valley Road, Lot 24, Meridian.

• DUI/other - Brittany Davis, born in 1985, 6462 Confederate Drive, Marion.

• Domestic violence - Willie Cherry, born in 1967, 2734 A St., Meridian.

• Shoplifting - Betty Clayton, born in 1958, 3104 10th St., Meridian.

• Shoplifting - Precious S. Gordon, born in 2001, 44304 Majesty Lane, Brandon.

• DUI - Torrance Gill, born in 1974, 2800 Staten Road, Ackerman.

• Willful trespassing - Jeremy Mathis, born in 1991, 196A Mt. Horeb Road, Meridian. Mathis is also charged with malicious mischief, simple assault/threat, disturbance of a family.

• Public drunk - Christopher Brooks, born in 1965, 501 Front St. Apt. C-51, Meridian. Brooks is also charged with malicious mischief, willful trespassing.

• DUI/other - Delaney K. Ford, born in 1990, 2201 9th Ave., Meridian. Ford is also charged with willful trespassing.

• Aggravated assault - Jawon L. Ramsey, born in 1990, 2524 Grand Ave., Meridian. Ramsey is also charged with robbery/armed.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:

Stolen vehicles

• 3200 block of 47th St., 11:42 a.m.

Auto burglary

• 5000 block of Hwy. 493, 2:21 a.m.

Shootings

• 2100 block of 13th Ave., 2:22 p.m.

• 1100 block of 17th St., 11:04 a.m.

• 3200 block of 38th St., 10:33 p.m.

• 1100 block of Hwy. 39 North, 1:08 a.m.

  Meridian police responded to 19 shots-fired calls and when officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday:

• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Veronica Campbell, 34, 3400 20th St., Meridian. Campbell is also charged with failure to appear.

• DUI/first offense - Kathy Carol Clarke, 55, 10727 Mayatt Road, Collinsville.

• DUI/first offense - Judd Thomas Godwin, 32, 9229 West Lauderdale Road, Collinsville. Godwin is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license.

• Possession of marijuana more than 30 grams - Boleyn Glenn Herrington Jr., 22, 10743 Doerner Road, Collinsville.

• DUI/first offense - Christopher Dewayne Jones, 32, 10790 Hwy. 39N, Daleville. Jones is also charged with disregard of traffic device, possession of marijuana less than 30 grams.

• DUI/first offense - Shanna T. Little, 41, 9151 Lou Lane, Lauderdale. Little is also charged with careless driving.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:

Burglary

• Hwy. 19 South, Meridian.

• George Butler Road, Meridian - twice

• Hwy. 19 SE, Meridian.

Stolen vehicle

• Hwy. 19 North, Meridian.

Stop suspicious

• 8th St.-30th Ave., Meridian.

• Hwy. 19 North, Meridian.

• Whippoorwill Road, Meridian.

Disturbance

• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Road, Toomsuba.

Vandalism

• Hwy. 496 East, Meridian.

Theft

• Baylor Road, Bailey.

Mississippi Highway Patrol

• DUI/third offense - Nathan Junior Nix Jr., 32, 8534 Hwy. 495, Meridian. Nix Jr. is also charged with speeding 30 - over, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.

Fire Runs

  Meridian Fire departments reported the following runs from Friday through Monday:

• Vehicle accident, North Hills St.

• Arcing/shorted electrical equipment, Azalea Drive.

• Dispatched and canceled en route, Hwy. 39N.

• Public service, Pippins Road.

• Vehicle accident, Royal Road.

• HazMat investigation, 71st Place.

• Electrical wiring/equipment problem, Shumate Road.

• Power line down, 12th St.

• Arcing/shorted electrical equipment, 35th Ave.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls for Friday through Monday:

• Fire alarm, Center Hill-Martin Road, (Bailey, Martin).

• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 145 (Clarkdale).

• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 11/80 (Toomsuba).

• Assist, Will Garrett Road, (Toomsuba).

• Structure fire assist, Old Hwy. 19 SE (Southeast).

• Assist, TK Culpepper Road, (Toomsuba).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 53 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

 

