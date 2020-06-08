Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday:
• Possession of marijuana - Otis Watkins, born in 1990, 5753 Hwy. 45S, Porterville. Watkins is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Simple assault - Rodrick Walker, born in 1992, 3904 34th St., Meridian.
• DUI - Tevin Compton, born in 1992, 1681 Tuskahoma Road, Butler, Ala.
• Shoplifting - Brayden A. Rushing, born in 1999, 313 Ponderosa Drive, Stonewall.
• Shoplifting - William K. Oglesby, born in 1989, 1026 CR 149, Quitman. Oglesby is also charged with possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance.
• Petit larceny - Nova Perry, born in 1982, 109 38th Court, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Dawanna Budd, born in 1968, 10856 GIlbert Joyner Road, Meridian. Budd is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Domestic violence - Lavicki S. Boyd, born in 1994, 1711 29th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Patrick Earl, born in 1980, 1711 29th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Brian L. Robinson, born in 1991, 505 52nd Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Angie Ruffin, born in 1983, 625 52nd Ave., Meridian.
• Joyriding - Jimmy Williams, born in 1991, 2457 40th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Dana Lancaster, born in 1973, 9668 Warren Lake Road, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Shamonica Warren, born in 1992, 344 Cyril Road, Lisman, Ala.
• Domestic violence - Jermaine Cole, born in 1981, 1906 26th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Lester Milstead, born in 1967, 2704 Valley Road, Lot 24, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Brittany Davis, born in 1985, 6462 Confederate Drive, Marion.
• Domestic violence - Willie Cherry, born in 1967, 2734 A St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Betty Clayton, born in 1958, 3104 10th St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Precious S. Gordon, born in 2001, 44304 Majesty Lane, Brandon.
• DUI - Torrance Gill, born in 1974, 2800 Staten Road, Ackerman.
• Willful trespassing - Jeremy Mathis, born in 1991, 196A Mt. Horeb Road, Meridian. Mathis is also charged with malicious mischief, simple assault/threat, disturbance of a family.
• Public drunk - Christopher Brooks, born in 1965, 501 Front St. Apt. C-51, Meridian. Brooks is also charged with malicious mischief, willful trespassing.
• DUI/other - Delaney K. Ford, born in 1990, 2201 9th Ave., Meridian. Ford is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Aggravated assault - Jawon L. Ramsey, born in 1990, 2524 Grand Ave., Meridian. Ramsey is also charged with robbery/armed.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Stolen vehicles
• 3200 block of 47th St., 11:42 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 5000 block of Hwy. 493, 2:21 a.m.
Shootings
• 2100 block of 13th Ave., 2:22 p.m.
• 1100 block of 17th St., 11:04 a.m.
• 3200 block of 38th St., 10:33 p.m.
• 1100 block of Hwy. 39 North, 1:08 a.m.
Meridian police responded to 19 shots-fired calls and when officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday:
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Veronica Campbell, 34, 3400 20th St., Meridian. Campbell is also charged with failure to appear.
• DUI/first offense - Kathy Carol Clarke, 55, 10727 Mayatt Road, Collinsville.
• DUI/first offense - Judd Thomas Godwin, 32, 9229 West Lauderdale Road, Collinsville. Godwin is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license.
• Possession of marijuana more than 30 grams - Boleyn Glenn Herrington Jr., 22, 10743 Doerner Road, Collinsville.
• DUI/first offense - Christopher Dewayne Jones, 32, 10790 Hwy. 39N, Daleville. Jones is also charged with disregard of traffic device, possession of marijuana less than 30 grams.
• DUI/first offense - Shanna T. Little, 41, 9151 Lou Lane, Lauderdale. Little is also charged with careless driving.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Burglary
• Hwy. 19 South, Meridian.
• George Butler Road, Meridian - twice
• Hwy. 19 SE, Meridian.
Stolen vehicle
• Hwy. 19 North, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• 8th St.-30th Ave., Meridian.
• Hwy. 19 North, Meridian.
• Whippoorwill Road, Meridian.
Disturbance
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Road, Toomsuba.
Vandalism
• Hwy. 496 East, Meridian.
Theft
• Baylor Road, Bailey.
Mississippi Highway Patrol
• DUI/third offense - Nathan Junior Nix Jr., 32, 8534 Hwy. 495, Meridian. Nix Jr. is also charged with speeding 30 - over, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.
Fire Runs
Meridian Fire departments reported the following runs from Friday through Monday:
• Vehicle accident, North Hills St.
• Arcing/shorted electrical equipment, Azalea Drive.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, Hwy. 39N.
• Public service, Pippins Road.
• Vehicle accident, Royal Road.
• HazMat investigation, 71st Place.
• Electrical wiring/equipment problem, Shumate Road.
• Power line down, 12th St.
• Arcing/shorted electrical equipment, 35th Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls for Friday through Monday:
• Fire alarm, Center Hill-Martin Road, (Bailey, Martin).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 145 (Clarkdale).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 11/80 (Toomsuba).
• Assist, Will Garrett Road, (Toomsuba).
• Structure fire assist, Old Hwy. 19 SE (Southeast).
• Assist, TK Culpepper Road, (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 53 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
