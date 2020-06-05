Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Murder/capital - Tanelius DeWayne Burks, 18, 548 County Club Drive, Meridian.
• Burglary/dwelling house - Kendrick Devonte Martin Jr., 19, 3716 42nd Ave., Meridian.
• Aggravated assault/domestic violence - Douglas Leon Rowe, 37, 200 23rd St., Meridian.
• Burglary/commercial bldg. - Marcus LaShae Sears, 37, 910 Bragg Ave., Meridian.
• Indecent exposure - Shawntez Lanier, born in 1987, 4116 19th St., Meridian. Lanier is also charged with disturbance of a family, simple assault/threat.
• Larceny/trespass less than - Chicko Keyes, born in 1974, 803 48th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Cynthia Post, born in 1950, 1914 11th St. Apt. 505, Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Dorothy Dearman, born in 1965, 1914 11th St. Apt. 505, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Jessica Crowder, born in 1981, 4507 CR 514, Quitman.
• DUI - Dalton L. Miles, born in 1996, 465A Myrtle St. Philadelphia.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 8:43 a.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 10:07 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 1100 block of 30th Ave., 1:07 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Suspicious vehicle
• KOA Campground Road, Meridian.
Stolen vehicle
• Hwy. 19N, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Vehicle assist, Hwy. 493.
• Medical assist, 55th Place.
• Vehicle accident, 29th Ave.
• Medical assist, Fire Tower Road.
• False call, 71st Place.
• Smoke/odor removal, Poplar Springs Drive.
• False call, Poplar Springs Drive.
• Medical assist, 5th St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Vehicle fire, 8931 Hwy. 19N (Collinsville).
• Structure fire, 1040 CR 480 (Clarkdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 28 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
