Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

• Murder/capital - Tanelius DeWayne Burks, 18, 548 County Club Drive, Meridian.

• Burglary/dwelling house - Kendrick Devonte Martin Jr., 19, 3716 42nd Ave., Meridian.

• Aggravated assault/domestic violence - Douglas Leon Rowe, 37, 200 23rd St., Meridian.

• Burglary/commercial bldg. - Marcus LaShae Sears, 37, 910 Bragg Ave., Meridian.

• Indecent exposure - Shawntez Lanier, born in 1987, 4116 19th St., Meridian. Lanier is also charged with disturbance of a family, simple assault/threat.

• Larceny/trespass less than - Chicko Keyes, born in 1974, 803 48th Ave., Meridian.

• Simple assault/threat - Cynthia Post, born in 1950, 1914 11th St. Apt. 505, Meridian.

• Simple assault/threat - Dorothy Dearman, born in 1965, 1914 11th St. Apt. 505, Meridian.

• Public drunk - Jessica Crowder, born in 1981, 4507 CR 514, Quitman.

• DUI - Dalton L. Miles, born in 1996, 465A Myrtle St. Philadelphia.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.

Auto burglary

• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 8:43 a.m.

• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 10:07 a.m.

Residential burglary

• 1100 block of 30th Ave., 1:07 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.

Suspicious vehicle

• KOA Campground Road, Meridian.

Stolen vehicle

• Hwy. 19N, Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.

• Vehicle assist, Hwy. 493.

• Medical assist, 55th Place.

• Vehicle accident, 29th Ave.

• Medical assist, Fire Tower Road.

• False call, 71st Place.

• Smoke/odor removal, Poplar Springs Drive.

• False call, Poplar Springs Drive.

• Medical assist, 5th St.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.

• Vehicle fire, 8931 Hwy. 19N (Collinsville).

• Structure fire, 1040 CR 480 (Clarkdale).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 28 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.

