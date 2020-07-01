Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• DUI/first offense - Charlene L. Anthony, 43, 7736 J O Thomas Road, Lauderdale. Anthony is also charged with leaving the scene, fixtures.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Jeremiah Lance Booker, 18, 6365 Forest Glen Drive, Horn Lake. Booker is also charged with possession of stolen property, switched tag/license plate, improper lane usage, disregard of traffic device/five counts, driving on wrong side of road, careless driving, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, seat belt violation.
• Bad check/felony - Jerry Anthony Coleman, 45, 823 N. 8th Ave., Laurel.
• DUI/first offense - Lashawn Antonio Ruffin, 34, 152 Pine Ridge Road, Silas, Ala. Ruffin is also charged with disregard of traffic device, fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, no liability insurance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Assault
• 26th St., Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• North Hills-Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian
• Hwy. 19N-River Birch Drive, Meridian.
• Old Hwy. 80W-5th St., Meridian.
• 26th Ave.-12th St., Meridian.
Missing person
• Katherine Drive, Lauderdale.
Suspicious vehicle
• JO Thomas Road, Lauderdale.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• False alarm, Grandview Ave.
• False alarm, Front St.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19N.
• Medical assist, Poplar Springs Drive.
• Smoke/odor removal, Front St. Ext.
• False alarm, Hwy. 45N.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 39 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
