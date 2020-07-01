Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• DUI/first offense - Charlene L. Anthony, 43, 7736 J O Thomas Road, Lauderdale. Anthony is also charged with leaving the scene, fixtures.

• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Jeremiah Lance Booker, 18, 6365 Forest Glen Drive, Horn Lake. Booker is also charged with possession of stolen property, switched tag/license plate, improper lane usage, disregard of traffic device/five counts, driving on wrong side of road, careless driving, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, seat belt violation.

• Bad check/felony - Jerry Anthony Coleman, 45, 823 N. 8th Ave., Laurel.

• DUI/first offense - Lashawn Antonio Ruffin, 34, 152 Pine Ridge Road, Silas, Ala. Ruffin is also charged with disregard of traffic device, fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, no liability insurance.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Assault

• 26th St., Meridian.

Stop suspicious

• North Hills-Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian

• Hwy. 19N-River Birch Drive, Meridian.

• Old Hwy. 80W-5th St., Meridian.

• 26th Ave.-12th St., Meridian.

Missing person

• Katherine Drive, Lauderdale.

Suspicious vehicle

• JO Thomas Road, Lauderdale.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.

• False alarm, Grandview Ave.

• False alarm, Front St.

• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19N.

• Medical assist, Poplar Springs Drive.

• Smoke/odor removal, Front St. Ext.

• False alarm, Hwy. 45N.

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 39 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.

 

