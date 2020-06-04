Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Burglary/home invasion breaking and entering - Kendrick D. Martin, born in 2001, 3716 42nd St., Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Tascha Gordon, born in 1981, 6141 Cricket Road, Meridian. Gordon is also charged with willful trespassing.
• DUI/other - Jatonnie M. Ephrim, born in 1997, 12008 MLK Drive, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Johnathan Price, born in 1978, 15162 Hwy. 15 South, Decatur. Price is also charged with possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.
• DUI - Thomas R. Sebring, born in 1967, 236 Wainwright St., Stonewall.
• DUI/other - Adam Watson, born in 1997, 1125 South Hillview Drive, Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Laderrick Rencher, born in 1975, 3717 42nd St., Meridian. Rencher is also charged with possession of marijuana.
• Petit larceny - DeMarcus Thompson, born in 1990, 2293 Russell-Mt. Gilead Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Stolen vehicles
• 2300 block of Hwy. 39 North 2:43 p.m.
• 2100 block of South Frontage Road, 4:54 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of 71st Place, 3:41 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Matthew Lynn Byrd, 37, 9455 Hwy. 495, Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Thomas Jonathan Clark, 32, 106 Hood Ave., Quitman. Clark is also charged with improper equipment, suspended driver’s license, careless driving.
• Public drunk - Jessica Rena Crowder, 39, homeless.
• Sale of methamphetamine - Larry Keith Scott, 36, 8225 King Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Burglary
• Fish Lodge Road, Meridian.
Theft
• Hwy. 11/80, Meridian.
• Hwy. 11/80 Old Homestead Road, Meridian.
• Mini Farm Rd., Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 45-Luther Walker Road, Meridian.
Suspicious vehicle
• KOA Campground Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• False alarm, South Frontage Road.
• Medical assist, Hwy. 45 by-pass.
• False alarm, 14th St.
• Outside fire, Hwy. 11/80.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Assist, Hwy. 45/19 South (Clarkdale).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 494/19 North (Suqualena).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 39 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.