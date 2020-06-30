Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

• Burglary/commercial - Chad Andrew Carter, 29, 1335 CR 181, Aliceville, Ala. Carter is also charged with failure to appear.

• Domestic violence/simple assault - Samuel Edwards, 46, 1931 9th Ave., Meridian. Edwards is also charged with failure to pay/two counts.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

• Possession of controlled substance - Amanda R. Burt, 47, 105408 Bryd Voyner Road, Collinsville. Burt is also charged with possession of cocaine.

• Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute - Joshua Paul Henley, 35, 670 Hwy 11/80, Meridian. Henley is also charged with probation violation/parole, possession of methamphetamine with intent.

• Possession of methamphetamine with intent - Derrick Lavon Miller, 39, 412 Greenhill Road, Toomsuba.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.

Assault

• 2001 5th St., Meridian.

Vandalism

• Greenhill Road, Toomsuba.

• KOA Campground Road, Toomsuba.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.

• Vehicle accident, 10th Ave.

• Vehicle accident, North Frontage Road.

• False alarm, Beechwood Drive.

• Fuel burner/boiler fire, 3rd St.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.

• Vehicle fire, Hwy. 19/Hwy. 494 (Suqualena).

• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20 (Russell).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.

 

