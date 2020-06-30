Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Burglary/commercial - Chad Andrew Carter, 29, 1335 CR 181, Aliceville, Ala. Carter is also charged with failure to appear.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Samuel Edwards, 46, 1931 9th Ave., Meridian. Edwards is also charged with failure to pay/two counts.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Possession of controlled substance - Amanda R. Burt, 47, 105408 Bryd Voyner Road, Collinsville. Burt is also charged with possession of cocaine.
• Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute - Joshua Paul Henley, 35, 670 Hwy 11/80, Meridian. Henley is also charged with probation violation/parole, possession of methamphetamine with intent.
• Possession of methamphetamine with intent - Derrick Lavon Miller, 39, 412 Greenhill Road, Toomsuba.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Assault
• 2001 5th St., Meridian.
Vandalism
• Greenhill Road, Toomsuba.
• KOA Campground Road, Toomsuba.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Vehicle accident, 10th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, North Frontage Road.
• False alarm, Beechwood Drive.
• Fuel burner/boiler fire, 3rd St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Vehicle fire, Hwy. 19/Hwy. 494 (Suqualena).
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20 (Russell).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
