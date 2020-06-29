Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Probation violation/parole - James Henry Jones Jr., 49, 1910 Carmel Ridge Road, Meridian.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Public drunk - Anthony Louis Aikens, 49, 8335 Hwy. 495, Meridian.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Paul Randell Boyd, 53, 6310 Confederate Drive, Marion.
• Probation violation/parole - Reginald Donshae Bridges, 37, 2002 19th St., Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Hubert Lee Bucklew, 52, 681 New Providence Church, Chunky.
• DUI/first offense - Douglas William Feist, 47, 12262 Thea Road, Collinsville.
• Attempt to commit an offense - Jeremy Vann Goforth, 38, 978 CR 148, Quitman.
• DUI/first offense - Alex Shelton Price Gray - 17, 299 Ponta Hills Road, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Bentley Harris Jr., 30, 2105 19th Ave., Meridian. Harris Jr. is also charged with possession of marijuana/less than 30 grams.
• Possession of cocaine - Jessica Francine Hill, 29, 1208 MLK Drive Meridian. Hill is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, DUI/first offense, possession of controlled substance.
• DUI/first offense - Arthur Deshun Hines, 26, 5605 Luther Ray Cobb Road, Lauderdale.
• Contempt/child support - Derick A. Jackson, 34, 417 38th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jeremy Frank Jenkins, 48, 309 North 3rd St., Marshaltown, IA. Jenkins is also charged with possession of marijuana/less than 30 grams.
• Failure to appear/two counts - Joshua McLaurien Kinard, 51, 7490 Van Zyverden Road, Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Dusty C. Stewart, 40, 2082 Pigford Lake Road, Meridian. Stewart is also charged with seat belt violation, suspended driver’s license, simple assault/attempt to create fear, trespass upon enclosed land of another.
• DUI/first offense - Kristin Labelle Street, 24, 8204 Brown Road, Meridian. Street is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana/less than 30 grams.
• Failure to appear - Herbert Mack Testerman III, 30, 10860 Road 838, Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Krystal Dawn Wolverton, 34, 3911 Broken Horn Court, Douglasville, Ga.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Burglary
• Raley Circle, Meridian.
Road-block
• Hwy. 80W Pigford Lake Road, Meridian.
• Hwy. 80-Pigford Road.
• Allen Swamp-Pine Springs Road, Meridian.
• Center Hill Martin-Richard May Memorial, Meridian.
• Causeyville Road-Zero Road, Meridian.
• Causeyville Road-Hwy. 45, Meridian.
Shooting
• Hwy. 39N, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 19N-5th St., Meridian.
• Church Ave.-South Frontage Road, Meridian.
Theft
• Espey Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
June 26
• Gas leak, 19th St.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 24th Ave.
• Aircraft stand-by, Hwy. 11S.
• Medical assist, 52nd St.
June 27
• False alarm, Lynch Ave.
• Lock-out, 23rd St.
June 28
• Gas leak, Old 8th St. Road.
• Outside fire, 4th Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
June 27
• Emergency medical service call, Woods Road, Suqualena,
June 28
• Motor vehicle accident, Shiloh-Vimville (Long Creek).
• Structure fire, Campground Road (Lauderdale, Sam Dale, Northeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
