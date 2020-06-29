Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• Probation violation/parole - James Henry Jones Jr., 49, 1910 Carmel Ridge Road, Meridian.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• Public drunk - Anthony Louis Aikens, 49, 8335 Hwy. 495, Meridian.

• Driving under the influence of other substance - Paul Randell Boyd, 53, 6310 Confederate Drive, Marion.

• Probation violation/parole - Reginald Donshae Bridges, 37, 2002 19th St., Meridian.

• Possession of methamphetamine - Hubert Lee Bucklew, 52, 681 New Providence Church, Chunky.

• DUI/first offense - Douglas William Feist, 47, 12262 Thea Road, Collinsville.

• Attempt to commit an offense - Jeremy Vann Goforth, 38, 978 CR 148, Quitman.

• DUI/first offense - Alex Shelton Price Gray - 17, 299 Ponta Hills Road, Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Bentley Harris Jr., 30, 2105 19th Ave., Meridian. Harris Jr. is also charged with possession of marijuana/less than 30 grams.

• Possession of cocaine - Jessica Francine Hill, 29, 1208 MLK Drive Meridian. Hill is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, DUI/first offense, possession of controlled substance.

• DUI/first offense - Arthur Deshun Hines, 26, 5605 Luther Ray Cobb Road, Lauderdale.

• Contempt/child support - Derick A. Jackson, 34, 417 38th Ave., Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Jeremy Frank Jenkins, 48, 309 North 3rd St., Marshaltown, IA. Jenkins is also charged with possession of marijuana/less than 30 grams.

• Failure to appear/two counts - Joshua McLaurien Kinard, 51, 7490 Van Zyverden Road, Meridian.

• DUI/second offense - Dusty C. Stewart, 40, 2082 Pigford Lake Road, Meridian. Stewart is also charged with seat belt violation, suspended driver’s license, simple assault/attempt to create fear, trespass upon enclosed land of another.

• DUI/first offense - Kristin Labelle Street, 24, 8204 Brown Road, Meridian. Street is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana/less than 30 grams.

• Failure to appear - Herbert Mack Testerman III, 30, 10860 Road 838, Meridian.

• DUI/other substance - Krystal Dawn Wolverton, 34, 3911 Broken Horn Court, Douglasville, Ga.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Burglary

• Raley Circle, Meridian.

Road-block

• Hwy. 80W Pigford Lake Road, Meridian.

• Hwy. 80-Pigford Road.

• Allen Swamp-Pine Springs Road, Meridian.

• Center Hill Martin-Richard May Memorial, Meridian.

• Causeyville Road-Zero Road, Meridian.

• Causeyville Road-Hwy. 45, Meridian.

Shooting

• Hwy. 39N, Meridian.

Stop suspicious

• Hwy. 19N-5th St., Meridian.

• Church Ave.-South Frontage Road, Meridian.

Theft

• Espey Road, Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

June 26

• Gas leak, 19th St.

• Dispatched and canceled en route, 24th Ave.

• Aircraft stand-by, Hwy. 11S.

• Medical assist, 52nd St.

June 27

• False alarm, Lynch Ave.

• Lock-out, 23rd St.

June 28

• Gas leak, Old 8th St. Road.

• Outside fire, 4th Ave.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

June 27

• Emergency medical service call, Woods Road, Suqualena,

June 28

• Motor vehicle accident, Shiloh-Vimville (Long Creek).

• Structure fire, Campground Road (Lauderdale, Sam Dale, Northeast).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

 

