Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Carrying a concealed weapon - Demetrius Blackshear, born in 1989, 3813 Valley St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Richard Carson, born in 1966, 537 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Trespassing - Adrianna J. Harris, born in 1992, 1123 24th Ave., Meridian.
• Trespassing - Samuel P. Sharp, born in 1982, 1123 24th Ave., Meridian. Sharp is also charged with petit larceny.
• Willful trespassing - Johnny Ruffin, born in 1955, 1675 Pine Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Stolen vehicles
• 1700 block of 22nd Ave., 11:52 a.m.
• 2700 block of 13th St., 4:04 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 3100 block of 26th St., 8:41 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Paul Martin Burke, 41, 2007 20th Ave., Bailey.
• Failure to appear/two counts - WIndham Stennis Campbell, 34, 2534 26th St., Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Joshua Mark Davis, 32, 383 Briarwood Road, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Kriston Le’Shon Eadin, 25, 1723 Bunk Newell Road, Meridian. Eadin is also charged with no liability insurance, no driver’s license, improper equipment.
• Public drunk - Chancellor Burns Mayfield, 23, 8243 Lizelia Road, Meridian. Mayfield is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Shoplifting - Sarah Rabb Wells, 39, 8243 Lizelia Road, Meridian.
• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm - Ronnie Lee Womack, 45, 4364 King Road C, Meridian. Womack is also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Suspicious vehicle
• North Lakeland Drive, Meridian.
• Will Garrett Road, Meridian.
Shooting
• Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
Disturbance
• Will Garrett Road, Toomsuba.
Stop suspicious
• Whitaker Road-Bigelow Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• False alarm, Newell Road.
• Medical assist, 52nd St.
• Power line down, 35th Ave.
• Wind storm assessment, 27th St.
• Vehicle accident, Interstate 20.
• Vehicle fire, Lake Drive.
• Wind storm assessment, 17th St.
• Vehicle accident, North Hills St.
• False call, Sweet Gum Bottom Road.
• Vehicle/pedestrian accident, Interstate 20.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 493 (Bailey).
• Assist, James Parten Road (Southeast).
• Motor vehicle accident, Minnow Bucket Road (Lauderdale).’
• Motor vehicle accident, Cuba Road (Lauderdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• DUI - Courtney Coleman, born in 1981, 4424 26th St., Meridian.
• DUI - Cherry Quince, born in 1989, 1719 Hwy. 19N Apt. 66, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Robert Fluker, born in 1980, 509 Front St. Ext. Apt. G4, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Commercial burglary
• 3400 block of Hwy. 45N, 12:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 2000 block of Mosby Road, 12:35 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 7:58 a.m.
Shootings
• 300 block of 45th Ave., 11:25 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Malicious mischief/vandalism - Bobby Lewis Havard, 38, 966 Lake St., Meridian. Havard is also charged with trespassing upon lands of another.
• DUI/first offense - Brittany Nicole Warren, 30, 1410 N Kirk St., Pensacola, Fla.
• Sale of methamphetamine - Lyndrick Maurice Watson, 39, 4825 Pacific St., Meridian. Watson is also charged with sale of drugs near church or school enhanced/two counts, sale of drugs while in possession of a firearm/two counts.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Theft
• Hwy. 496, Meridian.
Burglary
• Windsor Road, Meridian.
Accident
• East Crescent Lake and Crescent Lake, Meridian.
Suspicious vehicle
• North Lakeland Drive, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, State Blvd.
• Outside fire, Tommy Webb Drive.
• Vehicle accident, 35th Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Structure fire assist, Hwy. 19S (Southeast, Toomsuba).
• Vehicle fire, Rocky Ridge Road (Collinsville).
• Accident with injuries, Interstate 20 (Russell).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
