Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

• DUI - Courtney Coleman, born in 1981, 4424 26th St., Meridian.

• DUI - Cherry Quince, born in 1989, 1719 Hwy. 19N Apt. 66, Meridian.

• Public drunk - Robert Fluker, born in 1980, 509 Front St. Ext. Apt. G4, Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.

Commercial burglary

• 3400 block of Hwy. 45N, 12:30 p.m.

Stolen vehicles

• 2000 block of Mosby Road, 12:35 p.m.

Residential burglary

• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 7:58 a.m.

Shootings

• 300 block of 45th Ave., 11:25 a.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

• Malicious mischief/vandalism - Bobby Lewis Havard, 38, 966 Lake St., Meridian. Havard is also charged with trespassing upon lands of another.

• DUI/first offense - Brittany Nicole Warren, 30, 1410 N Kirk St., Pensacola, Fla.

• Sale of methamphetamine - Lyndrick Maurice Watson, 39, 4825 Pacific St., Meridian. Watson is also charged with sale of drugs near church or school enhanced/two counts, sale of drugs while in possession of a firearm/two counts.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.

Theft

• Hwy. 496, Meridian.

Burglary

• Windsor Road, Meridian.

Accident

• East Crescent Lake and Crescent Lake, Meridian.

Suspicious vehicle

• North Lakeland Drive, Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.

• Dispatched and canceled en route, State Blvd.

• Outside fire, Tommy Webb Drive.

• Vehicle accident, 35th Ave.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.

• Structure fire assist, Hwy. 19S (Southeast, Toomsuba).

• Vehicle fire, Rocky Ridge Road (Collinsville).

• Accident with injuries, Interstate 20 (Russell).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags