The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Receiving stolen property - Randolph L. Johnson, born in 1964, 157 Floresta Drive, McDonough, Ga.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Caleb White, born in 1975, 900 S Frontage Road, Meridian.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Jacarus DeShawn Goodwin, 26, 3101 36th Ave., Meridian. Goodwin is also charged with probation violation/parole.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Stolen vehicles
• 900 block of 42nd Ave., 6:28 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 1700 block of 2nd St. South, 8:53 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Receiving stolen property/felony - Randolph Lee Johnson, 55, 157 Floresta Drive, McDonough, Ga.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Theft
• State Blvd. Ext., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Vehicle accident, Interstate 20.
• Prescribed fire, Briarwood Road.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Fire alarm, Two Lake Lane (Suqualena, Collinsville).
• Accident, Hwy. 145 (Clarkdale, Meehan).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 45 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
