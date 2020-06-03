Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Trespassing - James Burrell, born in 1982, 3537 5th Ave. St. Petersburg, Fla. Burrell is also charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
• Disorderly conduct - Fredrick Cockrell, born in 1981, 2101 18th St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Kendrick Martin, born in 2001, 2713 41st Ave., Meridian. Martin is also charged with petit larceny.
• Failure to appear - Antonio Davon McClelland, 30, 3915 35th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Auto burglary
• 1300 block of B St., 9:25 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 3100 block of Valley St., 9:20 a.m.
• 4000 block of 28th St., 12:43 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Observe
• Old Hwy. 45 North, Meridian.
Theft
• Will Wright Road, Meridian.
• Gipson Road, Collinsville.
• Hwy. 11/80, Meridian.
Missing person
• Zero Road, Meridian.
Burglary
• Fish Lodge Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• False alarm, 38th St.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19N.
• Vehicle/pedestrian accident, Myrtlewood Drive.
• Vehicle accident, Texas turnaround.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Brush fire, Interstate 20 (Lost Gap).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
