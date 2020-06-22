Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Home invasion - Jessica Stamper, born in 1988, 11080 Hwy. 492, Union.
• Foreign warrant/fugitive - Andrea Murphy, born in 1974, 2836 4th St. Peru, Illinois.
• Domestic violence - John Tubby Jr., born in 1993, 2915 St. Paul St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Travis Bethea, born in 1993, 1224 61st Court, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Nicole Long, born in 1979, 8044 Allen Road, Collinsville.
• Simple assault on a minor - Danita Roberts, born in 1997, 907 42nd Ave. Apt. 508, Meridian. Roberts is also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, simple assault.
• Simple assault/threat - Daniel Brown, born in 1991, 1313 45th Ave., Meridian. Brown is also charged with petit larceny.
• Domestic violence - Cedric C. President, born in 1980, 2607 Rob John Road, Ward, Ala.
• Domestic violence - Cerita Hurley, born in 1985, 4009 Highland Park Drive, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Felicia Green, born in 1983, 1803 8th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Mickey Jackson, born in 1975, 4121 10th St. Apt. 1505, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Jarvis Ruffin, born in 1996, 4283 E Old Wire Road, Toomsuba.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Lacey B. Joyner, born in 1983, 8010 Center Hill Road, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Randolph L. Johnson, born in 1964, 157 Floresta Drive, McDonough, Ga.
• DUI - Bobby R. Newell Jr., born in 1977 2631 Bolen Long Creek Road, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Janet Frazier, born in 1981, 381 Hawkins Crossing Road, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Jessica Crowder, born in 1981, 14507 CR 514, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Tanesha Houston, born in 1999, 209 3rd Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Reco Toole, born in 1978, 1414 29th Ave., Meridian.
• Abusive calls to E-911 - Krystal Wolverton, born in 1986, 3911 Broken Horn Court, Douglasville, Ga.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Commercial burglary
• 1400 block of 24th Ave., 11:46 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 150 Mile Marker of Interstate 20/59, 10:09 a.m.
• 4000 block of Highland Park Drive, 3:23 p.m.
• 300 block of 46th Ave., 8:09 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 700 block of Front St. Ext., 10:27 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 900 block of 29th Ave., 5:47 a.m.
• 500 block of Pippins Road, 9:07 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/first offense - Djarrah Dlouis Alexander, 27, 1714 12th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Willie George, 53, 1213 Dogwood Lake Road, Meridian. George is also charged with suspended driver’s license, no license tag, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Kenneth Lee Espey, 44, 10077 Hillview Drive, Meridian. Espey is also charged with improper license tag display, improper equipment.
• DUI/first offense - Tedter Lonenell Evans, 39, 2713 Edgewood Drie, Meridian. Evans is also charged with suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, DUI/child endangerment.
• Possession of controlled substance - Jaquarius DeShawn Fowler, 28, 1724 22nd Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - James Earl Griffin, 30, 321 46th Ave., Meridian. Griffin is also charged with suspended driver’s license, no license tag, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Steven Arnez James, 24, 5160 Sumter 27, Cuba, Ala. James is also charged with improper equipment.
• DUI/first offense - Michael Sentrell Moore, 38, 4067 York Road, Lauderdale. Moore is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• No driver’s licensee - Almetres L. Mosley, 35, 5705 Manning St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - John Adam Musick, 50, 6210 Camsila Lane, Meridian. Musick is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Colton Lee Parker, 26, 10765 Hwy. 495, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Cynthia Queen, 20, 353 Jeffery Acres Circle, Meridian. Queen is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Possession of controlled substance/two counts - Johnathan Ray Scruggs, 33, 1955 Sam Lackey Road, Toomsuba.
• Traffiking in a controlled substance - Wilbur Reynard Sims Jr., 28, 2416 42nd Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Leah Kay Smith, 35, 8685 Hillview Drive, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Roger Jerome Strickland, 28, 906 CR 630, Meridian. Strickland is also charged with seat belt violation, failure to appear.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Disturbance
• Panola St., Meridian.
• Hwy. 496, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Old Hwy. 80W/65th Ave., Meridian.
• Zero Rd./CA Pickard Road, Meridian.
• 8th St./49th Ave., Meridian.
• 23rd St./Old Marion Road, Meridian.
• Industrial Park Dr. at Fairground Drive, Marion.
• 65th Ave./Old Hwy 80W, Meridian.
• York Rd./Kewanee Road, Lauderdale.
• Minnow Bucket Road/Lauderdale Toomsuba Road, Meridian.
Improper parked vehicle
• 40th St., Meridian.
Vandalism
• Hwy. 19N, Collinsville.
• Valley Road, Meridian.
Accident/property damage
• Pine Springs Rd./Windsor Road, Meridian.
Road block
• Industrial Park/Fairground, Meridian.
• North Hills St./State Blvd., Meridian.
• North Hills St./Bounds Road, Meridian.
Accident
• Lauderdale Toomsuba/Hwy. 11l/80, Meridian.
Shooting
• Woods Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
June 20
• False alarm, 1st Ave.
• Building fire, 23rd Ave.
• Vehicle accident, Hickory Hills Circle.
• No incident found, 2nd St. South.
June 21
• Unauthorized burning, 36th Ave.
• Water rescue, Hwy. 11/80.
• Gas leak, 5th St.
• Outside fire, 31st Ave.
• False alarm, Hwy. 11/80.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
June 19
• Brush fire, York Road.
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20.
June 20
• Motor vehicle accident, County Road 488.
• Brush fire, Russell-Mt. Gilead Road, Toomsuba.
June 21
• Structure fire assist, Shiloh Vimville Road (Southeast, Long Creek).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 45 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.