Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Disorderly conduct - Antonyio J. Donwell, born in 2000, 1719 Hwy. 19N Apt. 88, Meridian. Donwell is also charged with public profanity.
• Shoplifting - Sherry Knight, born in 1956, 5389 Mini Farm Road, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Willie Cherry, born in 1967, 2734 A St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting/three counts - Kalia S. Dubose, born in 1991, 803 29th Ave. Apt. 222, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - James Sheffield, born in 1989, 4904 SL Wilson Road, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Otis Watkins, born in 1990, 5753 Hwy. 45S, Porterville.
• Disturbance of a family - Arsenia A. Giles, born in 1945, 4025 59th Place, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Alfondria A. Brown, born in 1994, 112 Campbell St. York, Ala.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Commercial burglary
• 800 block of Hwy. 19N, 1:56 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Aggravated assault with weapon or other Eans to produce death - Justin Daelynn Naylor, 20, 1219 18th St., Meridian. Naylor is also charged with burglary of a commercial building/two counts.
• Simple assault/attempt to create fear - Erik Arquon Williamson, 29, 4504 21st St. Meridian. Williamson is also charged with trespass upon enclosed land of another, telephone harassment.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Theft
• Richard Johnson Road, Meridian.
Vandalism
• Skyland Drive, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Building fire, 46th Ave.
• No incident found, Interstate 20.
• Flammable liquid spill, North Hills St.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39N.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.