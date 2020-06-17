Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Felon carrying concealed weapon - Jacarus D. Goodwin, born in 1994, 3101 36th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Krystal D. Utley, born in 1989, 5384 Mini Farm Road, Meridian.
• Panhandling - Linda Benamon, born in 1972, homeless.
• Stalking - Zhaneshia Jones, born in 1994, 2712 43rd Ave., Meridian. Jones is also charged with telephone harassment.
• Shoplifting - Piere Bell, born in 1993, 2032 26th Ave. Meridian.
• DUI/other - Melissa Morrison, born in 1970, 376 Branch Estates Road, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Charles L. Brown, born in 1989, 1608 10th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Terriance Hunter, born in 1988, 10320 Rd. 1357, Philadelphia.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Commercial burglary
• 500 block of 27th Ave., 6:33 a.m.
• 600 block of 26th Ave., 1:02 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 600 block of 49th Ave., Meridian.
• 2600 block of 24th Ave., 2:52 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Possession of marijuana/first offense - Joshua John Holcomb, 31, 295 Old Country Club East, Lot 40, Meridian. Holcomb is also charged with careless driving, no license tag, no liability insurance, no driver’s license, child endangerment.
• Probation violation/parole - Mykel Mathias McDonald, 21, 434 Highland Place, Stonewall.
• Possession of controlled substance - Willie Sillimon Jr., 43, 904 30th Ave., Meridian. Sillimon Jr. is also charged with disturbance of family, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Failure to appear - Brian Conrad Swain, 30, 5021 3rd Place A-2, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Theft
• James Parten Road, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 45 SB near Marion Russell Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Wednesday.
June 15
• Lock-out, 22nd Ave.
• Lock-out, 19th Ave.
• Outside fire, Water Alley.
• Arcing/shorted electrical equipment, 5th Place.
June 16
• Flammable liquid spill, North Hills St.
• Vehicle fire, 19th St.
• Building fire, Hwy. 80 West.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Emergency medical service call, John A. Reed Road (South).
• Motor vehicle accident, Dale Drive (Marion).
• Structure fire assist, Wright Spur Road (Toomsuba, Lauderdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
