Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

• False pretense/misdemeanor - Julie Pell Baskin, 46, 4876 Old 8th St. Road, Meridian. Baskin is also charged with willful trespassing, shoplifting.

• Felon carrying concealed weapon - Tamarcus Smith, born in 1995, 9598 Serton Road, Lauderdale.

• Domestic violence - Jasmine Jones, born in 1997, 626 21st St. Apt. 22, Meridian.

• Domestic violence - Jamiee Clayton, born in 1992, 1944 Old Marion Road, Meridian.

• Public drunk - Charles L. Brown, born in 1989, 1608 10th Ave., Meridian.

• Public drunk - Sharon Buck, born in 1980, 2343 King Road, Meridian.

• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Christopher L. Harris, born in 1997, 506 Front St. Apt. 16, Meridian.

• Domestic violence - Dominate Tubbs, born in 1992, 401 24th Ave. Apt. 1, Meridia

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.

Stolen vehicles

• 500 block of 22nd St., 3:43 p.m.

Auto burglary

• 1500 block of 49th Ave., 9:39 a.m.

• 2600 block of St. Charles St., 6:09 p.m.

Residential burglary

• 5900 block of Hwy. 80 West, 10:35 p.m.

Shootings

• 4600 block of Valley St., 3:27 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to two shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

• Possession of methamphetamine - Whitney Brown, 24, 1406 35th Ave., Meridian. Brown is also charged with failure to appear/four counts.

• Possession of stolen firearm - Corey Douglas Burt, 28, 3512 69th Ave., Meridian. Burt is also charged with possession of stolen firearm.

• Sale of methamphetamine - Keith L. Hodges, 44, 1601 17th St., Meridian.

• Failure to appear/two counts - Amanda Smith, 53, 1600 11th Ave., Meridian.

• Possession of methamphetamine - James Ricky Stewart Jr., 42, 8321 Cook Road, Shubuta. Stewart Jr. is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, failure to appear.

• Armed robbery - Montrell LaShaun Watts, 24, 2427 Old Marion Road, Meridian.

• Kidnapping - John Wesley Whitehead III, 32, 718 Mimosa Dr., Meridian. Whitehead III is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.

Vandalism

• East Crescent Lake Drive, Meridian.

• Murphy Road, Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.

• Brush fire, North Hwy. 45 (Marion).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 25 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.

 

