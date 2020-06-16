Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• False pretense/misdemeanor - Julie Pell Baskin, 46, 4876 Old 8th St. Road, Meridian. Baskin is also charged with willful trespassing, shoplifting.
• Felon carrying concealed weapon - Tamarcus Smith, born in 1995, 9598 Serton Road, Lauderdale.
• Domestic violence - Jasmine Jones, born in 1997, 626 21st St. Apt. 22, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Jamiee Clayton, born in 1992, 1944 Old Marion Road, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Charles L. Brown, born in 1989, 1608 10th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Sharon Buck, born in 1980, 2343 King Road, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Christopher L. Harris, born in 1997, 506 Front St. Apt. 16, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Dominate Tubbs, born in 1992, 401 24th Ave. Apt. 1, Meridia
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Stolen vehicles
• 500 block of 22nd St., 3:43 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 1500 block of 49th Ave., 9:39 a.m.
• 2600 block of St. Charles St., 6:09 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 5900 block of Hwy. 80 West, 10:35 p.m.
Shootings
• 4600 block of Valley St., 3:27 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to two shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Whitney Brown, 24, 1406 35th Ave., Meridian. Brown is also charged with failure to appear/four counts.
• Possession of stolen firearm - Corey Douglas Burt, 28, 3512 69th Ave., Meridian. Burt is also charged with possession of stolen firearm.
• Sale of methamphetamine - Keith L. Hodges, 44, 1601 17th St., Meridian.
• Failure to appear/two counts - Amanda Smith, 53, 1600 11th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine - James Ricky Stewart Jr., 42, 8321 Cook Road, Shubuta. Stewart Jr. is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, failure to appear.
• Armed robbery - Montrell LaShaun Watts, 24, 2427 Old Marion Road, Meridian.
• Kidnapping - John Wesley Whitehead III, 32, 718 Mimosa Dr., Meridian. Whitehead III is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Vandalism
• East Crescent Lake Drive, Meridian.
• Murphy Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Brush fire, North Hwy. 45 (Marion).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 25 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.