Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Simple assault/threat - Cassietta C. Parnell, born in 1987, 213 44th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Terance Johnson, born in 1982, 2309 N Frontage Rd. Rm 235, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Corey Collins, born in 1984, 1515 50th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Randall Sonak, born in 1964, 2704 Valley Rd. Lot 89, Meridian. Sonak is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Domestic violence - Leo Mixon, born in 1993, 71 CR 135, Quitman.
• Disturbing the peace - Natalie Cole, born in 1986, 1906 26th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Barbara G. Farrar, born in 1987, 980 CR 473, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Valerie R. Lowery, born in 1990, 8281 Hwy. 19N, Collinsville.
• Public drunk - Lucas B. Dickson, born in 1988, 3712 School House Rd., Little Rock, Miss. Dickson is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• DUI/other - Tremaine M. Williams, born in 1993, 309 Aimwell Rd. Toxey, Ala. Williams is also charged with domestic violence.
• DUI/other - August S. Fox, born in 1990, 2428 Old Marion Rd. Apt. D29, Meridian. Fox is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Giving false information - Acacijun T. Lewis, born in 1980, 2207 13th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting/two counts - Shannon Davis-Moore, born in 1982, 5612 Arthur St., Meridian. Davis-Moore is also charged with petit larceny.
• Public drunk - Carlos Young, born in 1977, 1901 24th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - John H. Holcombe, born in 1950, 12196 CR 32 Lisman, Ala.
• Disorderly conduct - Jawann M. Jones, born in 1995, 930 42nd Ave. Apt. 103, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Robbery
• 2900 block of South Frontage Rd., 11:51 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 1600 block of Tommy Webb Dr., 7:28 a.m.
• 2200 block of South Frontage Rd., 8:45 a.m.
• 1600 block of Tommy Webb Dr., 1:26 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 2300 block of North Frontage Rd., 2:24 p.m.
• 4400 block of 20th St., 12:13 a.m.
• 4300 block of Country Club Dr., 5:16 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 1400 block of 22nd Ave. Heights.
Shootings
• 4200 block of 37th St., 1:57 a.m.
• 900 block of 42nd Ave., 11:42 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/first offense - Marquveon Damonte Evins, 19, 804 16th St., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Kentrell Junior Ford, 41, 1901 10th Ave., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Terrance D. Johnson, 39, 5006 3rd St., Meridian.
• Civil complaint - Winston Churchill Joles Jr., 53, 9132 Joles Rd., Lauderdale.
• Possession of marijuana in a vehicle - Jaquandraz Lontrell Purnell, 30, 533 54th Ave., Meridian. Purnell is also charged with fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, failure to signal lane change.
• Failure to pay - James Phillip Wilson, 41, 3211 Bolen Long Creek Rd., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Demarco Ladrell Marques Woodard, 44, 539 Paul Anderson Rd., Meridian. Woodard is also charged with no liability insurance, no driver’s license.
• Obstructing traffic - Tory Young, 44, 459 Hickory Grove Rd., Daleville. Young is also charged with suspended driver’s license, improper lane usage, fleeing arrest, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, resisting arrest.
• DUI/first offense - Lennon Merrick Zettler, 17, 1075 Lost Horse Rd., Meridian. Zettler is also charged with improper equipment, seat belt violation.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Theft
• Hwy. 19S.
• Old Hwy. 19SE.
Burglary already occupied
• Bolen Long Creek.
Safety checkpoint
• Hwy. 45 bypass, June 12.
• Hwy. 45 bypass, June 13.
Burglary to vehicle
• Charlie Dunn Rd.
Accident no injuries
• Long Creek Water.
• Dr. Brock Rd/Valley Rd.
Stolen vehicle
• Hwy. 19S.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Alarm system, activation, no fire - unintentional, 2700 Davis.
• Dispatched and canceled while leaving station, 2929 36th.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 1300 38th, 5208 Ash, 619 48th.
• Motor vehicle accident with no injuries, 6300 26th, 80 Hwy. 19.
• Not reported, 4901 14th, 5005 Hwy. 493.
• Alarm system, activation, no fire - unintentional, 1601 60th.
• Alarm system sounded due to malfunction, 2700 Davis.
• Arching, shorted electrical equipment, 6215 15th.
• Detector activation, no fire - unintentional, 148 Hwy. 11/80.
• False alarm or false call/other - 804 63rd.
• Medical assist, assist EMS crew, 1700 Frontage, 211 North Hills, 503 11th. 6416 Oakland Forrest.
• Severe weather or natural disaster standby, 318 59th.
• Severe weather or natural disaster, other, 6214 Cherry.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Emergency medical service call, Shelby Gressett (Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 19N (Collinsville).
• Assist, Hwy. 11/80 (Toomsuba).
• Assist, Pine Dr. S (Clarkdale).
• Assist, Gilbert-Joyner Rd. (Bailey).
• Structure fire, Wildcat Rd. (Martin, Collinsville, Bailey).
• Assist, 166 Interstate 20EB (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 22 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.