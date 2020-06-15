Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Shoplifting - Hannah Burnham, born in 1989, 5520 North Hills St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Charles L. Brown, born in 1989, 1608 10th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Daniel R. Baxley, born in 1984, 1636 59th Place, Meridian.
• Malicious mischief/two counts - Antonia Silliman, born in 2001, 5218 Lakewood Drive, Meridian. Silliman is also charged with domestic violence.
• DUI/other - Corrishondra L. Jenkins, born in 1992, 802 63rd Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Eric D. Sims Jr., born in 2001, 7455 Lizelia Road, Apt. F1, Marion.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Curtis Horton, born in 1992, 4315 26th St., Meridian. Horton is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• DUI/refusal - Charles S. Bidgood, born in 1992, 2917 38th St., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Gregory Stribling, born in 1979, 3203 12th St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Robert Fluker, born in 1980, 1716 34th Ave., Meridian. Fluker is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Receiving stolen property - Johnathan Ruttley, born in 1991, 2405 45th Ave., Meridian. Ruttley is also charged with petit larceny, trespassing.
• Shoplifting - Scothea Hubbard, born in 1969, 1021 24th St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Quincharles McWilliams, born in 1991, 2220 13th St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Christopher B. Miller, born in 1981, 3719 Lakeview Golf Course Road, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Labresha S. Mosley, born in 1992, 2003 16th Ave., Meridian. Mosley is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Willful trespassing - Amber J. Washington, born in 1990, 4401 40th Ave. Apt. 3B, Meridian. Washington is also charged with disturbing the peace.
• Public drunk - Christopher L. Chriswell, born in 1977, 704 King St. Linden, Ala.
• Possession of controlled substance - Robert L. Houston, born in 1966, 856 Houston Road, DeKalb.
• DUI - Charles D. Weber, born in 1964, 307 North Pearl St., Carthage.
• DUI - Jeremy T. Lewis, born in 1990, 2617 St. Charles St., Meridian.
• Violation of order of agreement - Markee Jones, born in 1979, 1908 36th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Hunter C. Kirk, born in 1999, 4060 34th Ave., Meridian. Kirk is also charged with possession of controlled substance.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Commercial burglary
• 1400 block of 24th Ave., 11:50 p.m.
Church burglary
• 4800 block of 26th St., 2:04 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 1300 block of 22nd Ave. Heights, 8:05 a.m.
• 2500 block of Old Marion Road, 1:51 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of South Frontage Road, 1:37 p.m.
• 1300 block of Bonita Lakes Circle, 3:22 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 1500 block of 44th Ave., 11:34 a.m.
• 4300 block of 33rd Ave., 11:40 a.m.
• 1700 block of Hwy. 19N, 12:09 p.m.
Shootings
• 2500 block of 14th St., 10:06 p.m.
• 2600 block of 14th St., 10:07 p.m.
• 2300 block of 42nd Ave., 10:08 p.m.
• 4700 block of 22nd St., 10:57 p.m.
• 2100 block of 14th St., 3:32 a.m.
• 1900 block of 36th Ave., 8:29 p.m.
• 1200 block of 35th Ave., 9:12 p.m.
• 3300 block of Highland Ave., 9:16 p.m.
• 1200 block of 35th Ave., 11:55 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 28 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 9 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/first offense - Joshua Cory Bishop, 33, 9473 Ext. Road, Lauderdale.
• Aggravated assault - Cedric Darnell Goree, 34, 1926 26th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Shedrick Lemont Granger Jr., 18, 2915 Binnsville Road, Scooba. Granger Jr. is also charged with improper equipment, expired tag,
• Simple assault - Jesse Livingston Hearne, 37, 17574 Chunky Duffee Road, Little Rock, Miss. Hearne is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.
• Probation violation/parole - Gina Lynn Hembree, 34, 1340 Rubush Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Garrett David Mitchell, 25, 50 Sears, Starkville.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Vandalism
• Burrage Road, Meridian.
Theft
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Road, Lauderdale.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 19N-Mayatt Road, Collinsville.
• Hwy. 39 by-pass-B St., Meridian.
• 22nd Ave., Meridian.
Shooting
• Hwy. 496, Meridian.
Stolen vehicle
• Valley Road, Meridian.
Accident with injuries
• Rocky Ridge Road, Meridian.
• E Parkway N, Lauderdale.
Assault
• Bolen Long Creek Road, Meridian.
Burglary
• Valley Road, Lot 41, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
June 12
• False alarm, South Frontage Road.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 25th Court.
• Medical assist, 52nd St.
• Accident, 45th St.
• Carbon monoxide incident, 14th St.
• False alarm, 69th Ave.
June 13
• Unauthorized burning, Crabapple Drive.
• Vehicle accident, Hillcrest Drive.
June 14
• Power line down, King Road.
• False alarm, 56th St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Assist, Hwy. 80 (Meehan).
• Brush-fire, Lizelia-Cotton Gin Road (Marion).
• Assist, Mt. Carmel-Sunshine Road (Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 22 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
