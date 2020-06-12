Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Aggravated assault - Corey Dawn’Shea Kennedy, 32, 1524 21st St., Meridian.
• Armed robbery - Montrell L. Watts, born in 1996, 2428 Old Marion Road, Apt. B11, Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Brad Dean, born in 1990, 1913 31st Ave., Meridian. Dean is also charged with petit larceny.
• Shoplifting - Rahseda Penry, born in 1993, 506 Front St. Ext. Apt. D3, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Jimmy H. Tucker, born in 1967, 4730 Norway Drive, Jackson. Tucker is also charged with trespassing.
• Disorderly conduct - Tashaye Mathis, born in 2002, 506 Front St. Ext. Apt. B3, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Christopher Sumrall, born in 1979, 2015 Mosby Road, Apt. B1, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Residential burglary
• 3600 block of 15th St., 12:30 a.m.
Shootings
• 1900 block of Old Marion Road, 2:01 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• DUI/first offense - Charsity Johnson, 31, 1408 18th St.
• Sale of methamphetamine/two counts - Patrick Terrell Lewis Jr., 28, 3802 32nd St., Meridian. Lewis Jr. is also charged with probation violation/parole.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Theft
• Mini Farm Road, Meridian.
Accident
• Interstate 20WB-154, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Haz-Mat investigation, Water Tower Road.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 43rd Court.
• No incident found, West Malone Ranch Road.
• Assist governmental agency, 8th St.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 29 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
