The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday:
• Foreign warrant; fugitive - Darrell D. Evans, born in 1980, 1614 12th Ave., Meridian.
• Aggravated assault - Kennarion A. Johnson, born in 1998, 909 21st St., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Kimberly Salley, born in 1973, homeless. Salley is also charged with trespassing, shoplifting.
• Trespassing - Kimberly Brown, born in 1992, 3122 Valley St. Apt. 5, Meridian. Brown is also charged with petit larceny.
• Disorderly conduct - Jarvis Ruffin, born in 1996, 4280 Old Wire Road, Meridian. Ruffin is also charged with resisting arrest, destroying city property, petit larceny.
• Willful trespassing - Alisha Eichelberger, born in 1985, 2011 29th Ave., Meridian.
• Indecent exposure - Michael Milton, born in 1977, 4215 Royal Road, Meridian. Milton is also charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
• DUI/first offense - LaQuentin Phillips, born in 1987, 2209 19th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Stacey Armstrong, born in 1976, 3007 Valley St., Meridian. Armstrong is also charged with resisting arrest.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday to Wednesday:
Commercial burglary
• 500 block of Bonita Lakes Drive at 2:41 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 3000 block of 9th St. at 8 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Rodney Bernard Carter, 42, 215 Sweden Circle, Columbus, Miss.
• Suspended driver’s license - Jacky Kent Dove, 57, 10720 Rd 149, Meridian. Dove is also charged with improper equipment, expired tag, no liability insurance, seat belt violation.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Justin Isaiah Freeze, 23, 277 Betts Ratcliff Road, Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Kacindy Johnson, 23, 1725 20th Ave., Meridian. Johnson is also charged with improper equipment, child restraint law, no liability insurance.
• Aggravated assault - Kennarion Ajairius Johnson, 20, 909 21st St., Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Brooke Hudson Madison, 37, 803 29th St. Apt. 2212, Meridian. Madison is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance.
• Reckless driving - De Keisha Jaclyn Breshae Martin, 1168 Clark Road, Meridian.
• Telephone harassment - Tammy Lanell Shelton, 51, 2421 Freedom Baptist Church Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday:
Vandalism
• Valley Road, Meridian.
Burglary
• Freedom Baptist Church Road, Meridian.
Man with a gun
• Massey Estates Drive, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• Building fire, 17th St.
• Vehicle accident, 29th Ave.
• Gas leak, Paulding St.
• Excessive heat, Bounds Road.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• Emergency medical service call, Kewanee Church Road (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 35 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
