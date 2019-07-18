Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday:
• Domestic violence - Michelle Cook, born in 1996, 3644 Pamelia Lane, Lauderdale.
• Domestic violence - Randy L. Wallace, born in 1975, 351 56th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Carleny Holmes, born in 1967, 351 56th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Marcus Brown, born in 1989, 6429 Confederate Drive, Marion.
• Telephone harassment - Anthony Crockett, born in 1992, 1000 Fieldcrest Drive, Apt. 24, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday to Thursday:
• None
• Meridian Police responded to 0 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Wednesday and 8:43 a.m. Thursday.
• Reckless driving - Christopher Thomas Coffman, 33, 4950 West Crescent Lake Road, Meridian. Coffman is also charged with disturbance of family.
• Telephone harassment - Anthony Crockett, 27, 1000 Fieldcrest Drive, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
• Telephone harassment - Virginia Ann Gordon, 31, 2185 Knox Road, Toomsuba.
• Malicious mischief/vandalism - Stacy Gowdy, 52, 6481 Cricket Road, Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Antonio Davon McClendon, 29, McClendon is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no liability insurance.
• Attempted murder - Henry James Pruitt III, 26, 4804 30th St., Meridian. Pruitt III is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm/four counts, possession of a firearm with possession of a controlled substance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday:
Vandalism
• James Stoddard, Meridian.
• Old Hwy. 19 SE., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• None.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• Structure fire, Jeffery Acres Road (Long Creek, Clarkdale, Southeast).
• Emergency medical service call, W. Crescent Lake Road (Long Creek).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 37 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.