Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Grand larceny - Otha L. Brown, born in 1956, 5984 Dunns Fall Road, Enterprise.
• Grand larceny - Jonie C. Williams, born in 1987, 5984 Dunns Fall Road, Enterprise.
• Grand larceny - Deghanda L. Holt, born in 1977, 1925 9th Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing/two counts - John F. Kelly, born in 1970, homeless.
• Trespassing - Cordez Hopson, born in 1987, 4328 A St., Meridian.
• DUI/first other - Destiny Adams, born in 2000, 12445 A Ball Diamond Road, Meridian. Adams is also charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.
• Petit larceny - Purvis Burrage, born in 1981, 101 38th Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Bradford Caldwell, born in 1990, homeless. Caldwell is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Disorderly conduct - Kyron Bourrage, born in 1991, 7100 Old Hwy. 80 W Apt. 1-7, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Mario Terrell, born in 1979, 6623 North Hills St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Kenneth L. Rainey, born in 1966, 1712 25th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of a controlled substance - Matthew Gray, born in 1991, 1716 Skyline Road, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Jaylen James, born in 2001, 6309 Oakland Heights St., Meridian.
• DUI refusal/4th or subsequent offense - Kevin Randle, born in 1970, 702 11th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense/refusal - Shellie M. Coffin, born in 1975, 307 Teal Ct. Mandeville, La.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Commercial burglary
• 1700 block of 45th Ave. at 7:51 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 900 block of Fulton Ave. at 5:20 p.m.
• 2400 block of 40th Ave. at 1:06 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 1000 block of Bonita Lakes Circle at 5:20 p.m.
• 2300 block of North Frontage Road at 4:26 p.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80 at 6:54 p.m.
Shootings
• 1800 block of 33rd Ave. at 4:14 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only one showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• Failure to appear (Justice Court) - Daniel Robert Baxley, 35, 1636 59th Place, Meridian.
• Grand larceny - Otha Brown, 62, 5984 Dunns Fall Road, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Purvis Jermaine Burrage, 37, 101 29th Ave., Meridian. Burrage is also charged with no license tag, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, fleeing arrest.
• DUI/first offense - John William Burris IV, 39, 1325 Elm Crest Cove, Columbus. Burris IV is also charged with careless driving, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Klein W. Caldwell III, 41, 9799 Hwy. 495, Meridian. Caldwell III is also charged with disregard of traffic device, seat belt violation, no license tag, expired tag, improper equipment, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI/first offense - Thomas Jonathan Clark, 31, 106 Hood St., Quitman.
• No driver’s license - Jasmine Dukes, 27, 1701 10th Ave., Meridian. Dukes is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance.
• Possession of marijuana more than 30 grams - Brendan Durossette, 33, 4074 34th Ave., Meridian. Durossette is also charged with failure to dim headlights, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, driving under the influence of other substance, possession of controlled substance/two counts.
• Grand larceny - Deghanda Lakenya Holt, 42, 1925 9th Ave., Meridian.
• Trespassing upon lands of another - Rosie Marie Jones, 37, 200 23rd St., Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Lisa R. Kuhn, 47, 12451 Hwy. 80W, Chunky. Kuhn is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance.
• Reckless driving - Cody Allen Lucas, 19, 4164 CR 354, Meridian. Lucas is also charged with seat belt violation, disregard of traffic device, no liability insurance, seat belt violation.
• Suspended driver’s license - Tory E. Miller, 44, 4325 Hwy. 513, Meridian. Miller is also charged with improper equipment, expired license tag, no liability insurance.
• No driver’s license - Jerry Cornelius Nunn, 29, 1840 Palmer Road, Louisville. Nunn is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, child restraint law.
• Burglary/commercial bldg. - Gage Allen Parker, 21, 309 Yellow Pine Drive, Hattiesburg.
• Shoplifting - Shanika Sherese Rasco, 40, 910 Waters Road, Meridian.
• Grand larceny - Joni Chanell Williams, 32, 1913 MLK Drive, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 19N-Church Road, Meridian.
• Hwy. 45N, Meridian.
• 32nd Ave., Meridian.
• Hwy. 45 near Mitchum Bottom Road, Meridian.
• PSD and 31st St., Meridian.
• W Mt. Carmel Road, Meridian.
Theft
• Doctor Brock Road, Meridian.
• Collinsville Road, Collinsville.
• Post County Line Road, Collinsville.
Assault
• Bailey Acres Circle, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• False alarm, 18th Ave.
• Vehicle fire, 3rd Ave. S.
• False alarm, 41st Ave.
• Flammable liquid spill, 22nd Ave. S.
• Vehicle fire, 5th Ave. S.
• Medical assist, 16th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, Interstate 20.
• Lockout, I St.
• Gas leak, 24th St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20 (Russell, Toomsuba).
• Carbon monoxide alarm, Buntin Gunn Road (Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 36 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
