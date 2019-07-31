Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday:
• Possession of stolen firearm - James Boyd, born in 1983, 1733 45th Ave., Meridian. Boyd is also charged with felon carrying a concealed weapon.
• Shoot into dwelling - Lorenzo J. Hudson, born in 1997, 1203 38th St., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Timothy Selman, born in 1986, 3400 11th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense/refusal - Stephen Jones, born in 1972, 306 3rd Ave., Meridian.
• Disturbing the peace - Jimmy L. Williams, born in 1990, 2457 40th Ave., Meridian. Williams is also charged with disorderly conduct, simple assault/threat.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday to Wednesday:
Robbery
• 2700 block of Myrtlewood Drive at 9:12 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 500 block of Bonita Lakes Drive at 1:15 a.m.
• 4900 block of Poplar Springs Drive at 3:04 a.m.
Shootings
• 3100 block of 36th St. at 2:05 p.m.
• 3100 block of Valley St. at 12:04 a.m.
• 4400 block of 32nd St. at 1:07 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.
• Shooting into dwelling house - Lorenzo J. Hudson, 21, 3812 12th St., Meridian.
• Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute - Rocquez Donsha’ Moore, 24, 1902 Old Marion Road, Meridian. Moore is also charged with, sale of methamphetamine/three counts, probation violation/parole.
• Obtain controlled substance by fraud means - Shannon Roper Mott, 44, 8765 Hwy. 19N, Collinsville. Mott is also charged with attempt to obtain a controlled substance by fraud.
• Failure to appear/two counts - Erica Leshelle Odoms, 41, 2427 4th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Robert Lee Ramsey, 53, 1635 Hwy. 19S, Meridian. Ramsey is also charged with improper equipment, careless driving, no liability insurance.
• Probation violation/parole - Antonio Marquers Sanders, 31, 2107 11th Ave., Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Sawyer M. Shockley, 22, 221 CR 351, Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Dustin Morgan Thompson, 38, 2211 Longcreek Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday:
Theft
• Russell-Mt. Gilead Road, Meridian.
Shooting
• 80 West-Interstate 20, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 19S-Wilkerson Loop
Road Block
• Hwy. 19S-Wilkerson Loop
Disturbance
• Old Hwy. 80, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• Vehicle accident, 9th St.
• Vehicle accident, Old Hwy. 80W.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• Emergency medical service call, Center Hill-Martin Road (Bailey).
• Assist, Jay Drive (Meehan).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 80 (Meehan).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 35 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
