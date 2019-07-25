Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday:
• False pretense - Kenneth I. Scott, born in 1988, 2204 48th Ave. Apt. B, Meridian. Scott is also charged with petit larceny.
• Disorderly conduct - Patti Edwards, born in 1970, 207 North Hills St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Robert Smith, born in 1976, 5215 5th St., Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Willandrius Trotter, born in 1980, 508 19th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first/other - Virgil Jones, born in 1996, 782 Sanders Road, Sardis.
• Public profanity - Curtis D. Scott, born in 1976, 2608 17th St., Meridian. Scott is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Simple assault - Melissa Anthony, born in 1978, 915 37th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Dorthea Davidson, born in 1989, 107 71st Place Apt. A117, Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Jamillian Benoman, born in 1990, homeless. Benoman is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Stalking - Dontay Horne, born in 1996, 1213 44th Ave., Meridian. Horne is also charged with telephone harassment/two counts, simple assault/threat.
• Abusive call to E-911 - Robert Smith, born in 1976, 5215 5th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday to Thursday:
Commercial burglary
• 1700 North Frontage Road at 1:40 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 1100 block of 33rd Ave. at 2:11 p.m.
• 2400 block of 4th Ave. at 5:26 p.m.
Robbery
• 200 block of North Hills St. at 9:34 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 1800 block of North Frontage Road at 3:56 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 3700 block of 8th St. at 6:34 a.m.
• 1000 block of Bonita Lakes Circle at 10:40 a.m.
Shootings
• 3800 block of 29th St. at 3:20 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Wednesday and 8:43 a.m. Thursday.
• DUI/first offense - James Lee Gentry, 26, 3476 Hwy. 19W, Quitman. Gentry is also charged with careless driving, no license tag, wrong way on a one-way street.
• Probation violation/parole - Joshua Paul Henley, 34, 670 Hwy. 11/80, Millington, Tenn.
• Probation violation/parole - Dontay JaBlake Horne, 22, 1213 44th St., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Gregory Deon Hundley, 28, 1315 Hundley St., Waynesboro.
• Suspended driver’s license - David James Kelly, 27, 9899 Whippoorwill Road, Meridian. Kelly is also charged with seat belt violation.
• No driver’s license - Juantonious Marquette McDonald, 37, 2405 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a vehicle - Chadevez Cordaryl Ryans, 22, 1641 Macedonia Rd., Decatur.
• DUI/third offense - Damon Deon Townsend, 34, 91 Lucy Wilson Drive, Cuba, Ala.
• Suspended driver’s license - Nickelas Sang Wilkerson, 32, 10054 Mayatt Road B, Collinsville. Wilkerson is also charged with improper turn, no liability insurance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday:
Suspicious vehicle
• Old Hwy. 19SE-Henry Boswell Road, Meridian.
• Old Hwy. 80, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• 5th St. near 23rd Ave., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• False alarm, South Frontage Road.
• False alarm, 1st Ave. East.
• Lockin, Willow Ridge Drive.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• None
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
