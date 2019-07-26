Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday:

• Malicious mischief - Tracey Avery, born in 1967, 2015 Mosby Road, Apt. C4, Meridian.

• Trespassing - Mario Terrell, born in 1979, homeless. Terrell is also charged with simple assault, disturbance of a business, disorderly conduct, destroying city property.

• Domestic violence - Clifford Sheffield, born in 1978, 4212 Hickory Lane, Meridian.

• Public drunk - Lawrence Kirkbright, born in 1947, 211 North Hills St., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday to Friday:

Robbery

• 4000 block of Chandler Road at 8:19 a.m.

Church burglary

• 400 block of 43rd Ave. at 12:15 p.m.

Residential burglary

• 3000 block of 26th St. at 9:49 a.m.

• 4600 block of Broadmoor Drive at 2:53 p.m.

Shootings

• 1600 block of 14th St. at 1:04 a.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Thursday and 8:43 a.m. Friday.

• Suspended driver’s license - Denetria Kierra Ford, 24, 514 Old Country Club Rd. E7, Marion.

• Possession of controlled substance/two counts - Corey Joseph Friend, 31, 3538 Dr. Brock Rd., Meridian.

• Suspended driver’s license - Thomas Lee Hudson, 43, 201 Willow St., Livingston, Ala. Hudson is also charged with no liability insurance, no license tag.

• Driving under the influence/first offense - Drezden K. Scruggs, 28, 12117 Hwy. 494, Collinsville. Scruggs is also charged with switched tag/license plate, seat belt violation, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana/first offense.

• Trespassing - Clifford James Sheffield, 41, 4212 Hickory Ln., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday:

Stop suspicious

• Hwy. 19S, Meridian.

Theft

• Old Hwy. 45N, Lauderdale.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:

• False alarm, Hooper St.

• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 11/80.

• Building fire, Davidson Road.

• Dispatched and canceled en route, 2nd St. South.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:

• Emergency medical service call, Okatibbee Ridge Lane (Bailey).

• Emergency medical service call, K.O.A. Campground (Toomsuba).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags