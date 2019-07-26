Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday:
• Malicious mischief - Tracey Avery, born in 1967, 2015 Mosby Road, Apt. C4, Meridian.
• Trespassing - Mario Terrell, born in 1979, homeless. Terrell is also charged with simple assault, disturbance of a business, disorderly conduct, destroying city property.
• Domestic violence - Clifford Sheffield, born in 1978, 4212 Hickory Lane, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Lawrence Kirkbright, born in 1947, 211 North Hills St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday to Friday:
Robbery
• 4000 block of Chandler Road at 8:19 a.m.
Church burglary
• 400 block of 43rd Ave. at 12:15 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 3000 block of 26th St. at 9:49 a.m.
• 4600 block of Broadmoor Drive at 2:53 p.m.
Shootings
• 1600 block of 14th St. at 1:04 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Thursday and 8:43 a.m. Friday.
• Suspended driver’s license - Denetria Kierra Ford, 24, 514 Old Country Club Rd. E7, Marion.
• Possession of controlled substance/two counts - Corey Joseph Friend, 31, 3538 Dr. Brock Rd., Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Thomas Lee Hudson, 43, 201 Willow St., Livingston, Ala. Hudson is also charged with no liability insurance, no license tag.
• Driving under the influence/first offense - Drezden K. Scruggs, 28, 12117 Hwy. 494, Collinsville. Scruggs is also charged with switched tag/license plate, seat belt violation, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana/first offense.
• Trespassing - Clifford James Sheffield, 41, 4212 Hickory Ln., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday:
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
Theft
• Old Hwy. 45N, Lauderdale.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• False alarm, Hooper St.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 11/80.
• Building fire, Davidson Road.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 2nd St. South.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• Emergency medical service call, Okatibbee Ridge Lane (Bailey).
• Emergency medical service call, K.O.A. Campground (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.