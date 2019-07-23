Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday:
• Domestic violence - Lettica Breazeale, born in 1989, 1509 14th Ave., Meridian.
• Abusive calls to E-911 - Monica Sumrall, born in 1979, 3124 Valley St. Apt. 2, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Ruvalcaba S. Santiago, born in 1981, 216 Minchew Ln., Quitman.
• DUI/first/other - Rebecca A. Clark, born in 1991, 4150 Bailey Acres Cir., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday to Tuesday:
Stolen vehicles
• 3000 block of 7th Street at 1:15 p.m.
• 4300 block of King Road at 3:08 p.m.
• 500 block of 18th Street at 5:56 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 1500 block of 50th Ave. at 8:44 a.m.
• 1200 block of South Frontage Road at 4:59 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 3900 block of Paulding St. at 3:33 p.m.
Shootings
• 3800 block of 29th St. at 10:21 p.m.
• 1000 block of 10th Ave. at 3:04 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Monday and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Rebecca Anne Clark, 28, 150 Bailey Acres Circle, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Ronald Wayne McGowin, 58, 110 Todd Road, Meridian. McGowin is also charged with no liability insurance, improper equipment.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, 31, 8212 Oaktibbee Dam Road, Collinsville.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday:
Stolen vehicle
• Hwy. 11/80, Meridian.
Disturbance
• Mayatt Road, Collinsville.
• Otis Seal Drive, Meridian.
Theft
• Fellowship Road, Meridian.
Burglary
• Okatibbee Lake Dam Access Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• False alarm, Poplar Springs Drive.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, North Hills St.
• False alarm, Poplar Springs Drive.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• Accident with injuries, Hwy. 11S (South).
• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 19N (Suqualena).
• Fire call, Hamrick Road N. (Collinsville, Martin, Suqualena).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 43 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
