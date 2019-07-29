Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Simple assault - James Avery, born in 1967, 4901 14th St. Meridian. Avery is also charged with disturbance of the peace.
• Shoplifting - Ronnie Dunagan, born in 1980, 2406 2nd Ave., Meridian. Dunagan is also charged with giving false information.
• Driving under the influence/first offense/other - Charles Bertram, born in 1954, 1102 5th St., Pleasant Grove, Ala. Bertram is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.
• Domestic violence - Jermeny Walker, born in 1995, 1608 MLK Drive, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Tenesha Pringle, born in 1994, 1756 Lizzie Road, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Deerrick L. Gaddis, born in 1990, 2015 22nd Ave., Meridian. Gaddis is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Destroying city property - Reginald D. Jones, born in 1985, 2427 4th Ave. Apt. 22D, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Jared B. Ricks, born in 1972, 1868 Suqualena-Meehan Road, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Calvin Lee, born in 1963, 1143 Westside Lane, Canton.
• Disturbing the peace - Diana Epperson, born in 1990, 720 Hwy. 19N Apt. 98, Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Phillip Williams, born in 1980, 1103 39th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Patrick E. Battle, born in 1995, 1205 D St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Maria Stephens, born in 1992, 834 Lawrence-Ebenezer Road, Lawrence. Stephens is also charged with resisting arrest.
• DUI/first offense - Rodney A. Davis, born in 1974, 2229 52nd Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Jamal Horn, born in 1996, 315 60th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Rareshia Rigsby, born in 1995, 1403 43rd Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Ronald Hearns, born in 1981, 1324 39th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Allena B. Brown, born in 1977, 3768 Old 8th St. Road, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Craig Raymond, born in 1970, 17 Core St., Boston, Mass. Raymond is also charged with trespassing.
• Resisting arrest - Maria Stephens, born in 1992, 834 Lawrence-Ebenezer Road, Lawrence. Stephens is also charged with simple assault.
• Simple assault on a minor - Jamarious Dale, born in 1990, 2306 19th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Jerrol Rigdon, born in 1967, homeless. Rigdon is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Domestic violence - Octavious Holt, born in 1996, 3813 8th St., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Danelle Walker, born in 1975, 3204 47th St., Meridian.
• Disturbance of family - Cindy Phillips, born in 1991, 1410 37th Ave., Meridian. Phillips is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Trespassing - Anthony Brooks, born in 1967, 1616 18th St., Meridian.
• Possession of a controlled substance - Lindsay Thompson, born in 1984, 3854 Dr. Brock Road, Meridian. Thompson is also charged with possession of marijuana.
• Disorderly conduct - Mario Terrell, born in 1979, 1680 CR 610, Shubuta.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Commercial burglary
• 1900 block of Hwy. 39N at 1:07 a.m.
• 4600 block of 8th St. at 8:42 a.m.
• 2000 block of Hwy. 19N at 1:34 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 2100 block of Front St. at 12:42 p.m.
• 2000 block of Hwy. 39N at 9:37 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 2200 block of 24th St. at 1:35 a.m.
• 800 block of 49th Ave. at 1:12 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• No driver’s license - Lena Marie Amos, 30, 10700 Rd. 604, Philadelphia. Amos is also charged with no liability insurance, switched tag/license plate, seat belt violation, child restraint law, improper equipment.
• DUI/first offense - Richard Keith Barlow, 34, 4923 B Place, Meridian. Barlow is also charged with no liability insurance.
• Suspended driver’s license - Angelia Brown, 49, 3016 40th Ave., Meridian. Brown is also charged with no license resident, expired tag.
• Arson - Bradford Ray Caldwell, 29, homeless.
• Suspended driver’s license - Jamarious Dante Dale, 28, 2306 19th Ave., Meridian. Dale is also charged with suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, expired tag.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Ronnie Lee Dunagan, 39, 2406 2nd Ave., Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Jarrod Heath Gingell, 41, 510 N Frontage Rd., Meridian. Gingell is also charged with no liability insurance, driving without headlights, improper equipment.
• Suspended driver’s license - John Paul Hennegan, 36, 6541 S Anderson Road, Meridian. Hennegan is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no liability insurance, malicious mischief/vandalism.
• Suspended driver’s license - Kaitlyn Gail Holley, 22, Union. Holley is also charged with seat belt violation.
• Probation violation/parole - Jerry Candriquez Jones, 23, 2427 4th Ave., Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Maivys Molina Mendoza, 23, 9322 Lakewood St., Meridian. Mendoza is also charged with no liability insurance, improper lane usage.
• Possession of cocaine - Anthony Scott Robinson, 45, 3452 Yachtsman Drive, Toomsuba.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Dewayne Wilburn Sisson, 47, 3080 C Nester Road, Meridian. Sisson is also charged with burglary/dwelling house.
• Contempt of court - Anthony Lee Tew, 36, 4472 Dixie Hwy. School Rd., Toomsuba. Tew is also charged with court order/mandatory days.
• No driver’s license - Jerry J. Thedford, 37, 1515 47th Ave., Meridian. Thedford is also charged with no liability insurance, improper equipment.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
• 18th St., Meridian.
Theft
• Pauldin Road, Meridian.
Accident, intoxicated driver
• Chapel Road, Meridian.
Burglary
• Causeyville Road, Meridian.
• Hwy. 11/80, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
•False alarm, Poplar Springs Drive.
• Unauthorized burning, B St.
• False alarm, 45th Ave.
• Arcing/shorted electrical equipment, 44th St.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39N.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19S.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 11/80 (Toomsuba).
• Brush fire, KOA Campground (Toomsuba).
• Motor vehicle accident with injuries, Pine Springs Road (Suqualena).
• Emergency medical service call, Point Wanita Lake Road (Meehan).
• Grass fire, Brown Hooke Road (Bailey).
• Vehicle fire, Wildcat Road (Martin).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 32 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.