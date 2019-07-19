Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday:
• Capital murder - Jayvion Smith, born in 1999, 1776 Hwy. 19, Meridian. Smith is also charged with murder.
• Simple assault - Anthony Crockett, born in 1992, 1000 Fieldcrest Drive, Apt. 24 Tuscaloosa, Ala. Crockett is also charged with disorderly conduct, disturbance of a business.
• Simple assault/threat - Robin Granberry, born in 1984, 3434 56th Place, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Gary Ticondria, born in 1997, 200 5th Ave. S, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Demetrius Welch, born in 1979, 130 Beetle Road, Yantley, Ala.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday to Friday:
Auto burglary
• 3500 block of 15th St. at 5:47 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 800 block of 49th Ave. at 9:49 a.m.
• 2000 block of Mosby Road at 9:53 a.m.
• 100 block of 56th Ave. at 10:25 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shot fired call, but when officers arrived on the scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Thursday and 8:43 a.m. Friday.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Zachary W. Cole, 52, 3215 West Lake Drive, Meridian. Cole is also charged with suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, driving without headlights.
• Possession of methamphetamine - George Randall Durham, 55, 5309 Mini Farm Road, Meridian. Durham is also charged with sale of controlled substance/two counts.
• Murder/capital/two counts - Jayvion K. Smith, 20, 1776 Hwy. 19S, Meridian. Smith is also charged with murder, probation violation/parole.
• DUI/first offense - Michael Andrew Strickland, 22, 4827 Valley Road, Meridian. Strickland is also charged with failure to dim headlights, no liability insurance, no driver’s license.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday:
Shooting
• Mini Farm Road, Meridian.
Theft
• Alamucha-Whynot Road, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 19N-Church Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• Vehicle accident, 18th Ave.
• Medical assist, Hwy. 80W.
• Outside fire, South Frontage Road.
• Cooking fire, 13th St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• Emergency medical service call, Valley Road (South).
• Fire alarm, Dogwood Lake Road (Bailey).
• Vehicle fire, Hwy. 45 bypass (Clarkdale).
• Emergency medical service call, Lauderdale-Toomsuba Road (Toomsuba)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 25 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.