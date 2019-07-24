Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.
• Driving under the influence/first offense - Blake Daniel Anderson, 36, 142 Hugh Mitchell Road, Conehatta.
• No driver’s license - Sandarius Antonio Anthony, 18, 5319 5th St., Meridian. Anthony is also charged with no license tag, no liability insurance.
• Probation violation/parole - Tommy Lee Croft Jr., 31, Meridian Sober Living Center, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Michael Gregory Davis, 38, Meridian Sober Living Center, Meridian.
• Possession of Hydrocodone - Abby Lanee Embrey, 29, 2685 Hwy. 496, Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Jennifer Lea Gordon, 39, 1398 Will Wright Road, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Darnell Anthony Howard, 36, 7746 State Blvd. Ext., Meridian. Howard is also charged with parking violations, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, failure to dim headlights, seat belt violation, false ID information.
• Vulnerable adult abuse/neglect/exploitation - Kenneth Eugene Tanksley, 28, 1316 36th Ave., Meridian.
• Dog vicious/two counts - Sara Allison Vaughn, 34, 6449 Stennis Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday:
Burglary
• Okatibbee Lake Dam Access Road, Meridian.
• Hwy. 495, Meridian.
Assault
• 2001 5th St., Meridian.
Theft
• Kelva McRae Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• False alarm, Poplar Springs Drive.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• Fire call, Interstate 59/mm145 (Lost Gap).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 38 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.