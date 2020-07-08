Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Domestic violence - William Kelly Baucum, 48, 12363 Magnolia Lake Drive, Collinsville.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Katie Ladawn Busby-Cole, 30, 1472 Long Creek Road, Meridian.
• Failure to pay - Christopher Sean Holliman, 48, 7921 CR 514, Meridian.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Stefun Jalandreruna King, 20, 92 Brown St., Noxapater. King is also charged with disregard of traffic device, switched tag/license plate, no liability insurance, improper equipment, possession of paraphernalia.
• Failure to appear/three counts - William Bradley Johnson, 35, 3654 CR 370, Enterprise.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Improper parked vehicle
• Bolen Long Creek Road, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Old Marion Rd. 19th St., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Overheated motor, 70th Place.
• Vehicle accident, 18th St.
• Medical assist, 52nd St.
• Unauthorized burning, 26th Ave.
• Vehicle/pedestrian accident, Hwy. 39 by-pass.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 30 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
