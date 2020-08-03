Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday, July 31 and 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3:
• DUI/other- Jordeanna Lewis. Born 1985, 11271 Hill Thompson Road, Collinsville.
• Shoplifting-Kathy Hill, born 1965, homeless. Hill is also charged with trespassing.
• Simple assault/threat- Lilreginald Dunnigan, born 1988, 6221 Walnut Street Meridian.
• DUI/other-Catherine Hicks, born 1990, 2592 County Road 371, Enterprise.
• DUI/other-Paula Pilgrim, born 1996, 844 Pilgrim Durant Road, DeKalb.
• Shoplifting- Carlos Smith, born 1988, 4028 36th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI-Heath Paola, born 1984, 14061 Pearce Drive, Gulfport.
• Disturbance of family-Daisey McGrew, born 1985, homeless.
• DUI-Danny L.Jones, born 1983, 909 West Chruch St., Newton.
• Domestic violence- Jimmy Ramsey, born 1997, 7439 Highway 493, Meridian.
• DUI/other-Jamarious Dale, born 1990, 230 19th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct- James Holliday, born 1980, 3523 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other-Stevie Walker, born 1978, 1756 A Lizzie Road, Meridian.
• Domestic violence- Kenny C. Franklin, born 1970, 2905 South Frontage Road, Meridian.
• Domestic violence- Demorian Woodard. Born 1979, 4112 45th Ave., Meridian. Woodard is also charged with malicious mischief.
• DUI/other-Demetrius Clay, born 1988, 527 Sweetgum Bottom Road, Meridian.
• Malicious mischief- Jemorreo Thomas, born 1996, 2428 Old Marion Road Apt. D29, Meridian.
• Shoplifting-Danny Irby, born 1964, 1626 28th Ave., Meridian. Irby is also charged with malicious mischief.
• Shoplifting- Timothy Gillespie, born 1974, 2557 Gillespie Road, Macon.
• Indecent exposure- LeMajor Taylor, born 1990, 4234 44th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting- Willie Carlisle, born 1965, homeless.
• Malicious mischief- Charles Brown, born 1989, 1608 10th Avenue, Meridian. Brown is also charged with willful trespassing.
• DUI-Cornelio Hernandez, born 1977, 1014 18th Ave., Meridian.
• Disturbance of business- Aceon Hopkins, born 2001, 1906 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other-Mercedez Clark, born 1989, 2428 Old, Marion Road Apt. 3 L83, Meridian.
• Burglary/all but dwelling-Joshua K. Fuller, 1986, 1628 Highway 11/80 West, Meridian.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents for Friday, July 31 to Monday, August 3:
Commercial Burglary
• 5400 block of Arundel Road at 8:05 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 100 block of Highway 11 and 80 at 8:45 a.m.
• 3100 block of Highway 39 North at 9:41 a.m.
• 1200 block of 32nd Avenue at 12:51 p.m.
Auto Burglary
• 1500 block of 18th Avenue at 8:44 a.m.
• 3400 block of 20th Street at 9:51 a.m.
• 800 block of 20th Street at 8:44 a.m.
•5100 block of 16th Street at 11:57 a.m.
Shootings
• 2400 block of Old Marion Road at 6:01 p.m.
• Meridian police responded to 9 shots fired calls, but when officers arrived on the scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Friday, July 31 and 8:43 a.m., Monday, August 3:
• Malicious mischief/vandalism-Donald Earl Alexander, 38, 5292 Water Tower Road, Meridian.
• Trespassing-William Sammy Creel, 52, 9784 Pinesprings Road, Meridian. Creel is also charged with disorderly conduct.fail to obey law enforcement officer.
• Domestic violence- Mary Elizabeth Gentry,39, 5362 Mini Farm Road, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license, Marickes S. Harrison, 39, 601 Colony Road, Quitman.
• Disturbance of family- Allen McArthur Hopkins,38, 3206 Highway 11 and 80, Toomsuba. McArthur is also charged with trespassing.
• Probation violation/parole- Tony Kimble Jr., 24, 2841 Rob Sims D17, Meridian.
• Mississippi compulsory school attendance law-Kennishia Pollard, 37, 3602 41st Street, Meridian.
• Possession of drugs within correctional facility-Dominique Lousie Tingle,29, 2293 Russell Mount Gilead Road, Meridian.
• Driving under the influence/first offense-Summer Danielle Wesley,30, 230 Issac Road, Philadelphia. Wesley is also charged with seat belt violation/Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Friday, July 31 to Monday, August 3:
Stolen vehicle
• Johnny Bailey Road, Meridian.
• Billy Bell Road, Meridian.
• Old Highway 19 South, Meridian.
Suspicious person
• Pine Springs Road, Meridian.
• Knox Road, Meridian.
Intoxicated driver
• Pine Springs at Windsor Road, Meridian.
Burglary
• Russell Mount Gilead Road (TA Truck Stop), Meridian.
• Bunk Newell Road, Meridian.
Theft
• Highway 80 West 8, Meridian.
• Firetower Road, Collinsville.
Shooting
• Omitted Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Friday, July 31 to Monday, August 3:
• No incident found, Highland Avenue.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, A Street.
• Outside fire, 29th Avenue.
• Vehicle Accident, 22nd Avenue South.
• False alarm, Bonita Lakes Drive.
• False alarm, North Frontage Road.
• Building fire, 40th Avenue.
• False alarm, 5th Street.
• Smoke/Odor removal, 40th Avenue.
• False alarm, 35th Avenue.
•Woods Fire, 40th Avenue
•Medical assist, Highway 11 and 80
• Public service, 12th Avenue.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, Highway 39 North.
The Lauderdale County Fire service reported the following calls from Friday, July 31 to Aug. 3:
• Assist, Circle 54 Clarke County (Clarkdale).
• Assist, Valley Road (South, Clarkdale, Fellowship Volunteer Fire Department, LEMA).
• Brush fire, Highway 80 West (Meehan).
• Brush fire, Interstate 20 ( Lot Gap and Meehan).
• Motor vehicle accident, Pine Springs Road (Bailey).
• Motor vehicle accident, Highway 45 North (Lauderdale).
• Motor vehicle accident, Highway 19 North (Suqalena).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Monday at 2:54 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.