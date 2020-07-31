Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday, July 30 and 6 a.m.Friday, July 31:
• Domestic violence- Jaterron Donwell, born 1999, 2601 16th St., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing-Frederica Lanier, born 1990,3709 10th St. Apt. A, Meridian.
• Willful trespassing-Brandon Chaney,born 1985, 2400 24th Ave. Meridian.
• DUI/other-Derrick L. Scott, born 1984, 4400 Montpellier Dr., Pensacola, Fla.
• Public Drunk-Joey Johnson,born 1966, 432 Dog Gator Road, Daleville.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents for Thursday July 30 to Friday July 31:
Commercial Burglary
• 2600 block of A street at 4:19 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 3400 block of 36th Ave. at 10:56 p.m.
Auto Burglary
• 1000 block of Bonita Lakes Circle at 5:46 p.m.
• 100 block of Highway 11 and 80 at 11:51 p.m.
Residential Burglary
• 2700 block of 36th Street at 3:38 p.m.
Shootings
• 2400 block of 40th Avenue.
• Meridian police responded to 4 shots fired calls, but when officers arrived on the scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Thursday July 30 and 8:43 a.m.,Friday, July 31:
• Switched tag/license plate-Frankie L. Barnes, 58 1042 Road 709, Little Rock. Barnes is also charged with no drivers license, no liability insurance, false identification information and probation violation/parole.
• Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute- Raymond Charles Evans, 58, 4952 33rd Street, Meridian. Evan is also charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent and three counts of felon in possession of firearm.
• Failure to appear(justice court)-Timothy Raymond Hardy, 28, 2428 Old Marion Road, Meridian.
•T hree counts of felon in possession of a firearm-Anteiar LaShawn Martin, 40, 1626 Lizzie Road, Meridian.
• Driving with suspended license-Bobby Darell Rush, 42, 2610 Highland Avenue, Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine with intent- Kevin Wayne Smith,42, 7960 Pine Springs Road, Meridian. Smith is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from Thursday July 30 to Friday July 31:
Burglary
• Highway 19 North,Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Thursday July 30 to Friday July 31:
• Building fire, 10th Street
• False alarm,Lindley Road
The Lauderdale County Fire service reported the following calls from Thursday July 30 to Friday July 31:
• Accident with injuries, Highway 39 North (Samdale)
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 40 emergency runs Friday at 2:37 p.m.
