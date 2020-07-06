Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Possession of cocaine - Chentashiana Jarmal Anderson, 26, 3013 9th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Arkeveia Blakney, 26, 4506 24th St., Meridian. Blakney is also charged with careless driving.
• DUI/first offense - Dabresia Janita Boston, 27, 5031 Shumate Road, Meridian. Boston is also charged with seat belt violation, improper lane usage, driving with suspended license.
• DUI/first offense - Fredarius Neshaude Bourrage, 26, 104 Fork Ave., DeKalb. Bourrage is also charged with improper equipment, expired tag, no liability insurance, driving with suspended license.
• Failure to appear/two counts - Christopher Zanthony Clark, 33, 4220 22nd St., Meridian.
• Failure to appear - Beluncka Shawda Davis, 28, 2603 24th Ave., Meridian.
• Larceny, under lease or rental agreement - Melanie Camille Eason, 22, 4418 13th St., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal to take test - April Dawn Gibson, 47, 593 Panola Drive, Marion. Gibson is also charged with open container violation.
• DUI/first offense - George Robert Gray, 76, 2001 38th Ave., Meridian. Gray is also charged with seat belt violation, failure to have vehicle under control.
• Failure to pay - Denasseo Alexander Hayes, 42, 2801 St. Luke St., Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Brian Hopkins, 49, 2692 Major Brown Road, Louisville, Miss. Hopkins is also charged with driving without headlights, expired tag, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license.
• Larceny (joyriding) - Johnnie D. Irby III, 51, 1550 CR 330, Enterprise.
• Public drunk - Angelica Marie LeJeune, 26, 3741 Dillard Road, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jesse Jo Prince, 37, 6027 Hwy. 21/39, Shuqualak.
• Probation violation/parole - Kristy Ann Rodgers, 24, 214 30th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Charles W. Scott, 23, 1719 MS 19 North, Meridian. Scott is also charged with no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
DUI/other substance - Lacharmin Zari Sherrod, 24, 400 Fairburn Road D-31, Atlanta, Ga. Sherrod is also charged with disregard of traffic device, improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Possession of marijuana less than 30 grams - Shayila Ashay Smith, 22, improper equipment, no liability insurance, no driver’s license.
• DUI/refusal to take test - William Spinks, 26, 7455 Lizelia Road, Marion. Spinks is also charged with possession of marijuana less than 30 grams, reckless driving, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Failure to appear - Eddie Odell Terry III, 31, 5715 Sage St., Indianapolis, Indiana.
• Failure to pay/two counts - Arron James Welde, 27, 1174 Old Hwy. 80, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Jibri Ovie Williams, 36, 2006 18th Ave., Meridian. Williams is also charged with no liability insurance, seat belt violation, no driver’s license, child endangerment/two counts.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Monday.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 39 by-pass-B St., Meridian.
• Hwy. 39N-Northwood Place Apts., Meridian.
• Hwy. 19N near N. Frontage Road, Meridian.
• Hwy. 39N-Old Marion Road, Meridian.
• Hwy. 19N-Perimeter Drive, Meridian.
• Hwy. 19S-Bolen Long Creek Road, Meridian.
• Hwy. 39 by-pass-Hwy. 11/80, Meridian.
• 8th St.-47th Ave., Meridian.
• Hwy. 19N-20th St. Ext., Meridian.
Chase in progress
• Old Marion Road-Hwy. 39, Meridian.
Burglary
• Charlie Dunn Road, Meridian.
• Quail Run Road, Meridian.
• York Road, Meridian.
• Old Wire Road, Meridian.
Assault
• Rocky Ridge Road, Collinsville.
Stolen vehicle
• Meridian.
• Hwy. 495, Bailey.
Road-block
• 31st Ave.-Old 31st, Meridian.
Suspicious vehicle
• Hwy. 145S-Crescent Lake Road, Meridian.
Vandalism
• Causeyville Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Monday.
July 2
• Building fire, 17th Ave.
• Cooking fire, Hwy. 19N.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 69th Ave.
• Smoke/odor removal, Druid Lane.
• Power line down, Jimmie Rodgers Memorial Drive.
July 3
• Vehicle accident, 18th Ave.
• Wrong location, Hwy. 19N.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 24th St.
• Lock-out, 2nd St. South.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, Interstate 20.
July 4
• Dispatched and canceled en route, Grand Cypress Drive.
• Vehicle fire, 71st Place.
• Unauthorized burning, 71st Place.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19S.
July 5
• Cooking fire, 27th St.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, Myrtlewood Drive.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Monday.
July 2
• Assist, Clarke Co. (Clarkdale).
• Accident with injuries, Hwy. 80W (Lost Gap, Meehan).
• Vehicle fire, Hwy. 494 (Suqualena).
July 3
• Accident with injuries, Hwy. 39 (Sam Dale).
• Accident with injuries, Hwy. 19N (Suqualena).
July 4
• Motor vehicle accident/rollover, Russell-Topton Road (Russell).
• Brush fire, Interstate 59 (Meehan).
• Gas leak, Old Country Club Drive East (Marion).
• Structure fire, Rabbit Road (Sam Dale, Lauderdale, Northeast).
• D fire, Lizelia (Marion).
July 5
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 493 (Bailey).
• Motor vehicle accident, Vimville-Causeyville (Southeast).
• Structure fire, Hwy. 19S (Southeast, Long Creek, Russell.
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 494 (Suqualena).
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 59 (South).
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20 (Lost Gap, Meehan).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 43 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
