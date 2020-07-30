Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 29 and 6 a.m. Thursday, July 30:
•DUI- William S Creel, born 1968, 324 5th Place Meridian. Creel is also charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
•Domestic violence- Greg Ford, born 1975, 4215 North Hills Street Meridian.
•Domestic violence-Craig Underwood, born 1975, 710 B Street, Meridian.
•DUI-Haley Kennedy, born 1996 58 County Road 3203 Enterprise.
•DUI-Jarveon Hampton, born 1997, 2606 Edgewood Drive, Meridian.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents for Wednesday, July 29 to Thursday, July 30:
Residential Burglary
•1900 block of 17th Avenue at 11:26 a.m.
Shootings
•Meridian police responded to 5 shots fired calls, but when officers arrived on the scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, July 29 and 8:43 a.m., Thursday, July 30:
• Child abuse-Devonte Deshaun Gardner, 27, 3839 Hwy.80, Lawrence, MS. Gardner is also charged with hold for outside agency/law enforcement.
• Speeding 30 over-Derrick Artell Haynes, 36, 5311 West Gate Hills Drive, Meridian. Haynes is also charged with no liability insurance and suspended driver's license.
• Hold for outside agency/law enforcement- Jacqueline Michelle Johnson,45 1526 13th Avenue, Meridian.
• No drivers license-Jerbreshia Nicole Kirk, 20, 3627 30th Avenue, Meridian. Kirk is also charged with no liability insurance, possession of marijuana less than 30 grams and driving under the influence of other substances.
• Hold for outside agency/law enforcement-Jamekia Va’Sha Lewis, 21, 1526 13th Avenue, Meridian.
• Improper equipment- Melvin M. Thaggard Jr., 25, 464 Co Road 353, Meridian. Thaggard is also charged with seat belt sheriff’s office.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents from to Wednesday, July 29 to Thursday, July 30:
Theft
• Mini Farm Road, Meridian.
• 40th Street, Meridian.
Intoxicated Driver
• 31st Avenue near Valley Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Wednesday, July 29 to Thursday, July 30:
• False alarm, Highway 19 North
• Vehicle accident, Front Street Extension.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 33 emergency runs Thursday at 1:37 p.m.
