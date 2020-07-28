Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Possession of stolen firearm - Jemarcus King, born in 2000, 303 10th St., Decatur.
• DUI/refusal - James O. Rush, born in 1955, 4619 11th St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Krystal Wolverton, born in 1986, homeless.
• Simple assault - Sheila Amerson, born in 1970, 2118 33rd Ave., Meridian. Amerson is also charged with simple assault/threat.
• DUI/refusal - Samuel L. Collins, born in 1990, 3334 CR 320, Enterprise. Collins is also charged with malicious mischief.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Robbery
• 1000 block of 30th Ave., 1:52 a.m.
Commercial burglary
• 2700 block of Hwy. 39N, 8:26 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 4200 block of Poplar Springs Drive, 6:47 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 1200 block of 44th Ave., 9:01 a.m.
• 500 block of Bonita Lakes Drive, 8:05 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 1200 block of 44th Ave., 9:33 a.m.
Shootings
• 1300 block of 47th Ave., 6:07 a.m.
• 2600 block of Saint Andrews St., 6:16 a.m.
• 5800 block of Mosby Road, 1:39 p.m.
• 200 block of 35th Ave., 2:05 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Aggravated assault/domestic violence - Angela Kay Edwards Boswell, 51, 2323 Hwy. 496, Meridian.
• Burglary/commercial bldg. - Thomas James Boswell, 51, 2323 Hwy. 496, Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine with intent - Albert C. Hicks Jr., 23, 3330 11th Ave., Evans, Cl. Hicks Jr. is also charged with sale of methamphetamine/three counts.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Jonathan D. Jones, 38, 103 B Shields Road, Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Christopher Brian Miller, 39, 3719 Lakeview Golf Course Road, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Eddie Lee Ross III, 31, 1886 CR 371, Enterprise.
• Felony DUI/fourth - James Otho Rush, 64, 4619 11th St., Meridian.
• Felony child abuse - Donny McGail Scott, 43, 3910 40th St., Meridian. Scott is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of controlled substance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Vandalism
• Ridge Road.
Theft
• Pine Springs Road.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• False alarm, Valley St.
• Vehicle accident, 17th St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Brush fire, Dabbs Road, Bailey.
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 59 (Lost Gap).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 35 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
