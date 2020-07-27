Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Felon carrying a concealed weapon - Ashley E. Scott, born in 1987, 401 41st Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Lamaurice Jenkins, born in 1980, 208 3rd Ave. S Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Andrew Burnside, born in 1978, 12449 Sharp Road, Collinsville.
• Willful trespassing - Mary A. Robbins, born in 1952, 1927 22nd Ave. Heights, Meridian. Robbins is also charged with simple assault/threat.
• DUI - William L. Colton, born in 1981, 2305 D St. Apt. H7, Meridian.
• DUI - Marco Dixon, born in 1982, 303 3rd Ave., Meridian.
• Shooting in the city - Jarveon Hampton, born in 1997, 2606 Edgewood Drive, Meridian.
• Shooting in the city - Frederick Jones, born in 1993, 307 Scanlan St., Newton.
• DUI - Robert Donald, born in 1969, 1230 1/2 E. Fifth St., Forest.
• Public drunk - Comondrell Lanier, born in 1982, 5814 5th St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Marquil Wright, born in 1996, 1318 19th St. Apt. L6, Meridian. Wright is also charged with violation of order of agreement.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Jared Waddell, born in 2000, 6927 Valley Road, Meridian. Waddell is also charged with possession of paraphernalia, shoplifting.
• Domestic violence - James Houston, born in 1973, 5701 5th St., Meridian. Houston is also charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct.
• DUI - Kadarryus M. Gordon, born in 1992, 2520 Grandview Ave., Meridian.
• Contributing to the delinquency of a child - Whitney Brown, born in 1995, 2712 49th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - George Lewis, born in 1973, 5496 Gooden Lake Road, Belzoni. Lewis is also charged with trespassing/two counts.
• DUI - Lewis Brown, born in 1983, 107 71st Place, Apt. 86, Meridian. Brown is also charged with possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Robbery
• 1400 block of Hwy. 19N, 12:04 a.m.
Commercial burglary
• 1100 block of B St., 6:15 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 3700 block of Davis St., 3:26 p.m.
• 4700 block of 11th St., 2:03 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 200 block of 30th Ave., 9:53 a.m.
• 100 block of South Frontage Road, 10:22 a.m.
• 2100 block of 27th Ave., 11:33 a.m.
• 2300 block of North Frontage Road, 12:53 p.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 11:11 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 20 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Probation violation/parole - Russell Jonah Adams, 32, 4533 Dr. Brock Road, Meridian.
• Disturbance of family - Matthew D. Atkinson, 25, 3501 Espey-Hedgepeth Road, Meridian.
• Simple assault/attempt to create fear - Michael E. Brand, 50, 8341 Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian.
• Sale of methamphetamine - Jacob Cooper, 26, 9132 Joles Road, Lauderdale.
• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm - Enriek (Enreik) Mondrell Hall, 41, 5 Peppermill Court, Atlanta, Ga.
• DUI/first offense - Bryan Lakeith Haynes, 34, 4609 Broadmoor Drive, Apt. 387, Meridian. Haynes is also charged with DUI/child endangerment/four counts, child restraint law, no liability insurance, improper equipment.
• Civil monetary suit - Dalton Lee House, 24, 8365 Mosley Crossing Road, Collinsville.
• Trespassing/two counts - Jason Lamar Leddon, 36, 6311 Grantham Road, Meridian. Leddon is also charged with littering/two counts.
• Possession of cocaine - Tanika Denise Rencher, 35, 1082 Piney Woods Road, Scooba. Renchr is also charged with possession of controlled substance.
• Kidnapping - Teddy Andrew Townsend, 38, homeless. Townsend is also charged with rape-assault with intent to ravish, aggravated assault manifest extreme indifference to life.
• DUI/other substance - Jerry Cordell Wilson, 21, 3729 19th Court, Meridian. Wilson is also charged with failure to dim headlights.
Marion Police Department
• Felon in possession of a firearm/two counts - Devontae Vontrez Darden, 24, 9715 Gowdy Road, Lauderdale. Darden is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• Shoplifting - Lamar Antonio Phillips, 36, 917 42nd Ave., Meridian. Phillips is also charged with public drunk, open container violation.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Road-block
• Old 8th St. Road-70th Place, Meridian.
Shooting
• Harper Road, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Interstate 20WB-29th Ave.
• 29th Ave.-Davis St., Meridian.
• Old 8th St.-70th Place, Meridian.
• St Paul St.-29th Ave., Meridian.
• 22nd Ave. Heights-S Frontage Road, Meridian.
• 8th St. near 31st Ave., Meridian.
Stolen vehicle
• Joles Road, Meridian.
Theft
• Pine Springs Road, Meridian.
Vandalism
• Ridge Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Emergency medical service call, Pine Springs Circle (Suqualena).
• Accident with injuries, Hwy. 19S (Southeast).
• Fire alarm, 8370 Mosley Crossing Road (Suqualena, Collinsville).
• Brush fire, Hwy. 496 (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 38 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
