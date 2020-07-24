Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Domestic violence - Demario Trussell, born in 1980, 419 41st Ave., Meridian.
• Telephone harassment - Zykayah McShan, born in 2002, 1601 25th Ave., Meridian. McShan is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Disturbance of a business - Natalie Cole, born in 1986, 1906 26th Ave., Meridian. Cole is also charged wth willful trespassing.
• Willful trespassing/two counts - Jeffery McKinnis, born in 1967, 73 CR 2671, Shubuta.
• Disturbance of a family - Michael McClelland, born in 1987, 202 60th Ave., Meridian. McClelland is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Domestic violence - Jeremy Sumrall, born in 1989, 6232 Old 8th St. Road, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Michael McClelland, born in 1987, 202 60th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Stolen vehicles
• 3300 block of 8th St., 10:10 a.m.
• 2700 block of Hwy. 39N, 2:14 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 1800 block of 24th St., 10:30 a.m.
• 1100 block of Constitution Ave., 6:24 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 1500 block of 44th Ave., 2:32 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Disturbing the peace - James Calvin Brown, 75, 8506 Johnny Bailey Road, Bailey.
• Simple assault/two counts - Billy Wayne Griffith, 66, 705 Dogwood Lake Road, Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine with intent - Tony Kimble Jr., 24, 4640 Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Lateshia Michelle Mitchell, 41, 107 71st Place, Meridian.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Kesha Pruitt, 27, 2802 26th St., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Johnny Rashun Townsend, 28, 3603 15th St., Meridian.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - James Tyler Webster, 35, 23056 Hwy. 53, Gulfport. Webster is also charged with burglary/dwelling house.
• DUI/second offense - Demarco Ladrell Woodard, 43, 539 Paul Anderson Lane, Meridian. Woodard is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Stolen vehicle
• Alamucha Whynot Road, Toomsuba.
Burglary
• Kewanee Church Road, Toomsuba.
Road-block
• Causeyville Road near Rossie Smith, Meridian.
Shooting
• Harper Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, State Blvd.
• Grass fire, 40th Ave.
• Power line down, 36th Ave.
• Power line down, 5th St.
• Removal of victim/stalled elevator, Hwy. 11/80
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39N.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Assist, Russell-Topton Road (Northeast).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 19N (Suqualena).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 45 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
