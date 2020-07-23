Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Willful trespassing - Christopher D. Randle, born in 1990, 1676 Willow Lake Road, Toomsuba.
• Petit larceny - Amanda Nash, born in 1984, 202 60th Ave., Meridian.
• Curfew violation - Datricia L. Spencer, born in 1979, 200 23rd St. Apt. B86, Meridian.
• Curfew violation - Angela Williams, born in 1978, 6887 Russell-Topton Road, Toomsuba.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Auto burglary
• 2700 block of St. Andrews St., 8:24 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 900 block of 39th Ave., 2:39 p.m.
• 1800 block of 18th Ave., 7:37 p.m.
Shootings
• 2800 block of 8th St., 8:25 p.m.
• 1500 block of 28th Ave., 10:28 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Sale of methamphetamine/three counts - Reginald Jay Walton, 39, 2905 South Frontage Road, Rm. 24, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Theft
• 5301 Charlie Dunn Rd., Meridian.
• 12145 Firetower Rd., Collinsville.
Burglary
• 1093 Hickory Grove Rd., Meridian.
• Training.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Vehicle accident, 29th Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Vehicle fire, Interstate 20 (Meehan).
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20 (Meehan).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 56 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
