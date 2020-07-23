Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

• Willful trespassing - Christopher D. Randle, born in 1990, 1676 Willow Lake Road, Toomsuba.

• Petit larceny - Amanda Nash, born in 1984, 202 60th Ave., Meridian.

• Curfew violation - Datricia L. Spencer, born in 1979, 200 23rd St. Apt. B86, Meridian.

• Curfew violation - Angela Williams, born in 1978, 6887 Russell-Topton Road, Toomsuba.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.

Auto burglary

• 2700 block of St. Andrews St., 8:24 a.m.

Residential burglary

• 900 block of 39th Ave., 2:39 p.m.

• 1800 block of 18th Ave., 7:37 p.m.

Shootings

• 2800 block of 8th St., 8:25 p.m.

• 1500 block of 28th Ave., 10:28 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

• Sale of methamphetamine/three counts - Reginald Jay Walton, 39, 2905 South Frontage Road, Rm. 24, Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.

Theft

• 5301 Charlie Dunn Rd., Meridian.

• 12145 Firetower Rd., Collinsville.

Burglary

• 1093 Hickory Grove Rd., Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.

• Vehicle accident, 29th Ave.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.

• Vehicle fire, Interstate 20 (Meehan).

• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20 (Meehan).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 56 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.

 

