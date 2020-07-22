Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Simple assault - Terra L. Walk, born in 1976, 2716 23rd St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Robbery
• 500 block of Azalea Drive, 3:29 a.m.
Commercial burglary
• 2000 block of Hwy. 39N, 2:18 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 2700 block of State Blvd., 3:56 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 1800 block of South Frontage Road, 3:02 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 1400 block of 32nd Ave., 7:44 p.m.
• 900 block of Bragg Ave., 11:49 p.m.
Shootings
• 1000 block of North Frontage Road, 2:54 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Possession of amphetamine - Corneilus Arrington, 19, 510 53rd Ave., Meridian. Arrington is also charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of stolen firearm.
• False pretense - Nicholas Nolan Cleveland, 24, 8117 Wilson Dale Road, Collinsville.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Benjamin L. Ruffin, 37, 2433 36th Place, E3, Meridian.
• Simple assault/attempt to create fear - Anna Marie Valez-Harbin, 44, 10415 Rabbit Road, Lot 61, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Disturbance
• Valley Road, Lot 101, Meridian.
Theft
• N Lakeland Drive, Meridian.
• Charlie Dunn Road, Meridian.
Burglary
• Pine Springs Road, Meridian.
• Lake St., Meridian.
Man with a gun/rifle
• 5th St.-53rd Ave., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Smoke/odor removal, 19th St.
• Building fire, 59th Place.
• Vehicle accident, 40th Ave.
• False alarm, South Frontage Rd.
• False alarm, 35th Ave.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 26 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
