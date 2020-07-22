Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Simple assault - Terra L. Walk, born in 1976, 2716 23rd St., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Robbery

• 500 block of Azalea Drive, 3:29 a.m.

Commercial burglary

• 2000 block of Hwy. 39N, 2:18 a.m.

Stolen vehicles

• 2700 block of State Blvd., 3:56 a.m.

Auto burglary

• 1800 block of South Frontage Road, 3:02 p.m.

Residential burglary

• 1400 block of 32nd Ave., 7:44 p.m.

• 900 block of Bragg Ave., 11:49 p.m.

Shootings

• 1000 block of North Frontage Road, 2:54 a.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

• Possession of amphetamine - Corneilus Arrington, 19, 510 53rd Ave., Meridian. Arrington is also charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of stolen firearm.

• False pretense - Nicholas Nolan Cleveland, 24, 8117 Wilson Dale Road, Collinsville.

• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Benjamin L. Ruffin, 37, 2433 36th Place, E3, Meridian.

• Simple assault/attempt to create fear - Anna Marie Valez-Harbin, 44, 10415 Rabbit Road, Lot 61, Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Disturbance

• Valley Road, Lot 101, Meridian.

Theft

• N Lakeland Drive, Meridian.

• Charlie Dunn Road, Meridian.

Burglary

• Pine Springs Road, Meridian.

• Lake St., Meridian.

Man with a gun/rifle

• 5th St.-53rd Ave., Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.

• Smoke/odor removal, 19th St.

• Building fire, 59th Place.

• Vehicle accident, 40th Ave.

• False alarm, South Frontage Rd.

• False alarm, 35th Ave.

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 26 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.

 

