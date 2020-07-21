Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Malicious mischief/vandalism - Natalie Latricia Cole, 33, 1906 26th Ave., Meridian.
• Burglary/commercial bldg. - Eddie James Davis, 30, 14407 22nd Ave., Meridian.
• Burglary/dwelling house - Demontae L. Rush, 22, 2610 Highland Ave., Meridian.
• Foreign warrant/fugitive - Davonte Lewis, born in 1993, 1118 Thomas Drive, Lisman, Alabama.
• Joyriding - James Boyd, born in 1983, 1733 45th Ave., Meridian. Boyd is also charged with domestic violence.
• Shoplifting - Robert E. Todd, born in 1987, 3485 Knox Road, Toomsuba.
• Trespassing - Gregory Johnson, born in 1971, 601 30th St., Meridian.
• Stalking - Kendaysha Warren, born in 1995, 3813 Davis St., Meridian. Warren is also charged with willful trespassing, telephone harassment.
• Shoplifting - Shannon Davis, born in 1982, 5612 Arthur St., Meridian.
• Resisting arrest - Samuel Brewer, born in 1966, 7100 Old Hwy. 80W Apt. A8, Meridian. Brewer is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Possession of marijuana - Ronnie D. Watson, born in 1987, 10415 Rabbit Road, Lot 58, Lauderdale.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Commercial burglary
• 2000 block of Hwy. 39N, 7:31 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 2300 block of South Frontage Road, 8:14 a.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 9:27 a.m.
• 100 block of South 15th Place, 7:14 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Jarrod Heath GIngell, 42, 2309 56th Court, Meridian.
•DUI/first offense - James Earl Griffin, 31, 321 46th Ave., Meridian. Griffin is also charged with no license tag, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana less than 30 grams.
• DUI/second offense - Samuel Dwan Harris, 31, 443 Graytown Road, Lake. Harris is also charged with careless driving, no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Trespassing willful/two counts - Melissa A. Keeton, 38, homeless. Keeton is also charged with simple assault/attempt to create fear.
• DUI/third offense - Johnathan Lamorris Price, 42, 3009 Willow Drive, Meridian. Price is also charged with possession of paraphernalia, no driver’s license, no license tag, seat belt violation.
• Receiving stolen property/felony - Kolbie Wayne Sheffield, 22, 1329 Providence Road, Chunky.
Sheffield is also charged with uttering forgery, false pretense.
• Shoplifting/two counts - Robert Eugene Todd, 32, 3485 Knox Road, Toomsuba.
• Possession of marijuana less than 30 grams - Rochelle D. Turner-Johnson. Turner-Johnson is also charged with possession of controlled substance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Theft
• Bethlehem Road, Meridian.
Vandalism
• Russell-Mt. Gilead Road, Meriidan.
Stolen Vehicle
• Old Homestead Road, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Interstate 20 East bound near Exit 151, Meridian.
• Hwy. 19N at 65th Ave., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Vehicle accident, Hill St.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 40 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
