Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Burglary/home invasion/breaking and entering - Damontae Rush, born in 1997, 2610 Highland Drive, Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Natalie L. Cole, born in 1986, 1906 26th Ave., Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Kolbie Sheffield, born in 1997, 2152 A Knox Road, Meridian. Sheffield is also charged with shoplifting/three counts.
• Domestic violence - Jarrod H. Gingell, born in 1978, 2309 56th Court, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Patricia Brown, born in 1975, 2400 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting/two counts - Robert Morrison, born in 1959, 3610 41st St., Meridian.
• Giving false information - Robert D. Moore, born in 1983, 2649 St Andrews St., Meridian. Moore is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Public drunk - Curtis Houston, born in 1978, 5005 Druid Lane, Meridian.
• DUI - Willie Rowe, born in 1951, 53 Quarter Road, York, Ala.
• Public drunk - Tommy Reed, born in 1977, 5672 Cooper Circle, Meridian. Reed is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Shoplifting - Ronald C. Divines, born in 1965, 821 Walnut St. Summit.
• DUI refusal - Delontay Scott, born in 1992, 2305 D St. Apt. C3, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Detrine M. Hudson, born in 1975, 2203 State Blvd., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Willie E. Cherry, born in 1967, 2734 A St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct/two counts - Lacedrick Dixon, born in 1982, 5203 Druid Lane, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Jaliya L. Lewis, born in 2000, 1110 13th St., Meridian. Lewis is also charged with trespassing, simple assault, simple assault/threat.
• DUI - Shuna P. Knight, born in 2000, 7875 Lauderdale Toomsuba Road, Toomsuba. Knight is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle/two counts
• Willful trespassing - Bradford Caldwell, born in 1990, 322 2nd St., Meridian. Caldwell is also charged with panhandling without permission or consent.
• Domestic violence - Eddie G. Holt, born in 1953, 1618 9th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Albert S. Stevens, born in 1996, 2254 39th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Mnday.
Commercial burglary
• 2700 block of Hwy. 39N, 3:40 a.m.
• 800 block of 18th Ave. South.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of North Frontage Road, 2:20 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 2200 block of 32nd Ave., 11:48 a.m.
Shootings
• 3800 block of 27th St., 8:54 p.m.
• 100 block of 71st Place, 8:38 p.m.
Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - John Douglas Barfield, 46, 150 Greenhill Road, Toomsuba.
• Failure to appear - Antron LaShawn Brown, 41, 2302 Jeff Davis School Road, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Andrew Lee Burnside, 42, 12449 Sharpe Road, Collinsville. Burnside is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, resisting arrest.
• Possession of controlled substance with intent - Karanja L. Cobbert, 48, 2946 Oak St., Meridian. Cobbert is also charged with sale of controlled substance, burglary/commercial bldg., etc.
• Failure to appear - Alan Demone Coleman, 32, 6303 43rd Ct., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Mario Kentrell Creer, 28, 388 Terry Road, Lauderdale. Creer is also charged with seat belt violation, suspended driver’s license, wrong way on a one-way street.
• No driver’s license - Deterrio Kevon Dunnigan Jr., 21, 804 Beag Ave., Meridian. Dunnigan Jr. is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no liability insurance, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, expired license tag.
• Simple assault - San Marco Houston, 28, 602 39th Ave., Meridian. Houston is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Probation violation/parole - Joseph A. Huggins, 26, 3114 homeless.
• DUI/first offense - Jonathan Othen Ivy, 29, 5621 Fred Haguewood Road, Meridian. Ivy is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Keith Edward Jimison, 33, 3406 Lauderdale Road, Lauderdale. Jimison is also charged with possession of marijuana less than 30 grams.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Ava Jean Keel, 32, 206 Greenhill Road, Toomsuba.
• Receiving stolen property - Dustin T. King, 32, 156 CR, Booneville.
• Disturbance of family/two counts - Khameron Miayel Leflore, 36, 8699 King Road, Bailey.
• DUI/first offense - Tybresha Lakhia Lewis, 17, 11295 Hill Thompson Road, Collinsville.
• Sale of methamphetamine - Lashawn Lofton Sr., 39, 1988 Mt. Gilead Road, Meridian.
• Identity theft/four counts - Lisa Rae Mathis, 27, 3944 Old Homestead Road, Meridian.
• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm - Jamarious Lehendrain Moore, 33, 1979 Bunk Newell Road, Meridian.
• Failure to appear - Robert Demond Moore, 37, 2649 St Andrews Rd., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief/vandalism - Jay D. Murrah, 43, 2006 Davis Rd., Vicksburg. Murrah is also charged with grand larceny.
• Possession of marijuana less than 30 grams - Anastasia Rae Nicholas, 21, 967 Lake St., Meridian. Nicholas is also charged with trespassing.
• DUI/other substance - Frankie L. Nixon, 62, 200 W. Taft St., Greenwood. Nixon is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• DUI/third offense - Micheal K. Norwood, 52, 895 E. Hopper St., Richland.
• Child support/failure to pay - Johnathan R. Parson, 37, 2574 CR 74, Meridian. Parson is also charged with child support/failure to pay.
• DUI/first offense - Justin Junious-Blakely Reed, 35, 1118 Old Hwy. 21, Forest.
• DUI/second offense - Cedric Dewayne Sillimon, 36, 2611 Green Loop Road, Lauderdale. Sillimon is also charged with switched tag/license plate, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana/first offense.
• DUI/first offense - Christopher M. Watson, 31, 7779 Espey Road, Meridian. Watts nis also charged with speeding 20/29, suspended driver’s license, fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, leaving the scene unattended.
• Motor vehicle theft/felony - Anthony J. Yother, 37, 131 Drive 780, Tupelo.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Stop suspicious
• Front St. Ext. near 16th St., Meridian.
• Hwy. 19N at Rocky Ridge Road, Collinsville.
• 29th Ave. at Mt. Barton Place, Meridian.
• 5th St. at 20th Ave., Meridian.
Road-block
• Bolen Long Creek Road near Sandflat Rd., Meridian.
• Hwy. 496 at Greenhill Road, Meridian.
• Hwy. 494, Collinsville.
• Hwy. 494 at Schamberville Lane, Collinsville.
Vandalism
• Smith Spur Road, Toomsuba.
Disturbance
• Whippoorwill Road, Meridian.
• Harve Chatham Road, Meridian.
Burglary
• Lakewood St., Meridian.
• Zero Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
July 17
• No incident found, North Hills St.
• Vehicle accident, Poplar Springs Drive.
• Outside fire, Grand Ave.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, Bonita Lakes Circle.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19N.
• Unauthorized burning, Hwy. 11S.
• Unauthorized burning, Interstate 20.
July 18
• Vehicle accident, 8th St.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19S.
July 19
• Vehicle accident, 29th Ave.
• False alarm, 63rd St.
• Police matter, 71st Place.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
July 18
• Assist, Valley Rd. (South).
• Motor vehicle accident, S Hwy. 19 (Southeast).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 11/80 (Toomsuba).
• Structure fire, Causeyville Road (Long Creek, Clarkdale, Southeast).
• Brush fire, Lauderdale Toomsuba Road (Toomsuba).
• Motor vehicle accident, Sandflat (Southeast).
• Gas leak, Valley Road (Southeast).
July 19
• Structure fire assist, State Blvd. Ext. (Suqualena, Collinsville).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
