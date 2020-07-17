Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Disturbing the peace - Andrew Griggs, born in 1986, 107 71st Place Apt. 88, Meridian.
• Disturbing the peace - Samantha Griggs, born in 1983, 107 71st Place Apt. 88, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Ametra Toole, born in 1978, 1801 24th St. Apt. D2, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Rebecca A. Mitchell, born in 1979, 4211 Terry St., Meridian. Mitchell is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Cruelty to animal - Tankia Dukes, born in 1982, 1325 35th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Calvin Baskin, born in 1981, 578 Ruffintown Road, Lisman, Ala. Baskin is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• DUI/other - Anthony S. Robinson, born in 1973, 3452 Yachtsman Drive, Toomsuba. Robinson is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance.
• DUI - David M. Miller, born in 1954, 2541 Billy Harper Road, Toomsuba.
• DUI/other - Tobias S. Windham, born in 1994, 4429 Highland Park Drive, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Bernard C. Roland, born in 1979, homeless.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Stolen vehicles
• 2400 block of 2nd Ave., 4:40 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 800 block of 22nd Ave., 2:29 p.m.
• 2700 block of 11th St., 2:50 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 1900 block of 37th Ave., 1:09 p.m.
Shootings
• 3800 block of 42nd St., 11:49 p.m.
• 4700 block of 11th St., 1:23 a.m.
• 2400 block of 29th Ave., 3:51 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• DUI/first offense - Emma Catherine Burton, 26, 491 County Line St., Union. Burton is also charged with seat belt violation, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• DUI/first offense - Penny Nell Collins, 52, 1809 34th Ave., Meridian. Collins is also charged with unauthorized use of vehicle (joyriding), no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Trespassing - Johnny Ray Fortner, 50, 222 Wren St., York, Ala.
• Probation violation/parole - Terry Glass, 60, 2148 13th Ave., Meridian.
• Motor vehicle theft/felony - Angelica Marie LeJeune, 26, 3741 Dillard Road, Meridian.
• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm - Kenneth Dondreyux Ratcliff, 25, 8548 King Road, Meridian. Ratcliff is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, probation violation/parole.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Theft
• Barmer Lane, Meridian.
• Zero Road, Meridian.
• Russell-Topton Road, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Bolen Long Creek near Sand Flat Road, Meridian.
• Hwy. 19N near Allen Swamp, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• No incident found, St. Paul St.
• Lock-in, 11th St.
• Outside fire, 6th Ave. South.
• Smoke/odor removal, Hawkins Crossing Road.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Martin/Kemper Co. Road (Martin).
• Structure fire, Hwy. 19S (Southeast, Long Creek, Russell).
• Structure fire assist, Zero Road (Long Creek, Clarkdale, Long Creek).
• Assist, Chicken House Road (Toomsuba).
• Brush fire, Russell Topton Road (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 34 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.