Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Shoplifting - George Lewis, born in 1973, 2005 43rd Ave., Meridian. Lewis is also charged with trespassing.
• Petit larceny - Maya Donald, born in 1974, 3830 Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian.
• DUI - Leo Gibbs, born in 1970, 2330 23rd Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Brian Hopkins, born in 1970, 2311 41st Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - James Edward Henry 11, born in 1962, 6750 Timber Cove Drive, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Benjamin Ruffin, born in 1983, 2433 36th Place, Meridian - arrest, July 15.
• Possession of controlled substance - John H. Gist, born in 1988, 5346 B Causeyville Road, Meridian.
• DUI - Morris R. Robinson, born in 1986, 1621 Northwood Country Club Drive, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Benjamin Ruffin, born in 1983, 2433 36th Place, Meridian, arrest July 16.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Stolen vehicles
• 200 block of 23rd St., 3:21 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 3300 block of 27th Ave., 10:19 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Macy Caroline Martinez, 26, 815 Ann St., Butler, Ala.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Disturbance
• Paul Anderson Lane, Meridian.
Intoxicated driver
• Hwy. 19S near S. Frontage Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• System malfunction, Tanner Road.
• Emergency medical service call, Jimmie Rodgers Memorial Drive.
• Medical assist, 64th Ave.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 38 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
