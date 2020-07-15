Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Public drunk - Fredarius N. Bourrage, born in 1994, 104 Fork Ave., DeKalb.
• Willful trespassing - Laderrick Rencher, born in 1975, homeless.
• Simple assault - Roger Jacks, born in 1979, homeless. Jacks is also charged with malicious mischief.
• Simple assault/threat - Larry Fowler, born in 1979, 2017 8th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI - Daniel J. Miller, born in 1999, 6473 Timber Cove Circle, Meridian. Miller is also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Robbery
• 1000 block of North Frontage Road, 9:45 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 1300 block of Bonita Lakes Circle, 2:35 p.m.
• 1700 block of 2nd St. South, 9:09 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 300 block of C St., 2:14 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Contempt of court - Travis Craig Boswell, 40, 167 Skyland Drive, Meridian.
• Felony DUI - Caleb Clayton Carpenter, 25, 8188 Pine Springs Road, Meridian.
• Failure to appear - Jessica C. Manis, 25, 1427 Will Wright Road, Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Demarco Ladrell Woodard, 43, 539 Paul Anderson Lane, Meridian.
Woodard is also charged with seat belt violation, child restraint law, child endangerment, no driver’s license, felon in possession of a firearm.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Theft
• Pine Springs Road, Meridian.
Disturbance
• Paul Anderson Lane, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Cooking fire, South Frontage Road.
• Overpressure rupture air/gas pipe, D St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Structure fire, Atwood Rd. (Clarkdale, Long Creek, South).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
