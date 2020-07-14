Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Willful trespassing - Kristian H. Estes, born in 1989, 9469 C Hwy. 19N, Collinsville.
• Willful trespassing - Korea Johnson, born in 1955, 3005 7th St. Apt. 17, Meridian. Johnson is also charged with disturbance of a business.
• Shoplifting - Lamaurice H. Jenkins, born in 1980, 208 3rd Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Regina A. Altman, born in 2001, 2704 Valley Road, Lot 77, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Robert Dearing, born in 2001, 9590 Lakewood St., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Dennis Grainger, born in 1959, 713 26th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Auto burglary
• 2400 block of 40th Ave., 6:03 a.m.
• 1600 block of 25th Ave., 9:47 a.m.
• 100 block of South Frontage Road, 12:41 p.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80, 12:56 p.m.
• 2600 block of 12th Ave., 2:14 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• DUI/second offense - Leslie Lynn Beard, 42, 2625 Hwy. 496, Meridian. Beard is also charged with expired tag, no liability insurance.
• Making of terroristic threats - Christopher Blake Bunyard, 18, 1096 Lost Horse Road, Meridian.
• Failure to register as a sex offender/non-compliant - Tonio Marzette Matthew, 45, 1918 12th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of methythenendioxy (ecstasy) - George Tremell McFarland, 33, 2305 43rd Ave., Meridian. McFarland is also charged with failure to pay.
• Simple assault - Tyler McMullen, 32, 2257 Hwy. 496, Meridian. McMullen is also charged with malicious mischief/vandalism, probation violation/parole.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Accident
• Bolen Long Creek Rd-Long Creek Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 14th St.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19S.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 32 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
